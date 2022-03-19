FULL EPISODE: 3/20/22 Senator Tim Kaine talks President Zelensky and the escalation of the war

Washington, D.C. – Greta Van Susteren interviewed Yuriy Sak, an adviser to the Ukrainian Minister of Defense, and Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), a member of the Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations Committees, about the Russia-Ukraine war for Gray Television’s “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” airing Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Yuriv Sak likened Russian troops to Nazis, saying, “They’re acting like cowards … They’re throwing bombs at kindergartens. They’re throwing bombs at shelters.” Sak called Russia’s actions against civilians “war crimes” and said he was “convinced that a day will come when every single person responsible for this war will be brought to justice.”

“This is not just a Ukrainian problem,” he added. “We are dealing with a deranged regime who is capable of ruining the whole continent and it needs to be stopped.” On the mindset of Ukraine’s political and military leadership, Sak said: “They’re tough cookies. They’re determined to win. They’re determined to save Ukraine.”

Sen. Tim Kaine called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to Congress this week “Extremely powerful,” adding: “There was a bipartisan sense … that we need to keep doing more.” On Zelensky’s continued request for a no-fly zone over Ukraine, Kaine said: “I don’t think the right answer is to put U.S. troops either on the ground in Ukraine or in the air over Ukraine, because that would, in all likelihood, lead to an escalation of this war beyond Ukraine. So, a U.S. or NATO enforced no-fly zone likely is not going to happen.”

Still, Kaine told Van Susteren he was “very open” to providing air platforms to Ukraine. “I think there is some difference of opinion. I have some colleagues who are worried about delivery of air platforms could provoke Putin, but he was born provoked.”

“We and our allies have to deliver to Ukraine a quantity and a lethality of weaponry that they can use immediately to defend their country,” he said.

Greta Van Susteren

Can you give me an overview of what’s going on right now in Ukraine?

Yuriy Sak, Adviser to the Ukrainian Minister of Defense

On a daily basis, Ukraine is experiencing heavy ballistic missile bombardments, heavy air bombardments. Some of our cities down south are encircled by the enemy and they’re literally raising them to the ground. They spare no civilians.

Yuriy Sak, Adviser to the Ukrainian Minister of Defense

They are acting worse than Nazi. Because they are killing. They’re throwing bombs at kindergartens. They’re throwing bombs at shelters. Every day we wake up, whoever can sleep at night, but we wake up to another tragic news of civilians lives lost, and this continues persistently. So these are the tragic bad news, but at the same time, [the] Ukrainian army is proving itself to be one of the strongest in Europe and thanks to the courage of our soldiers, thanks to the wisdom of their commanders, [the] Russian army in fact has not been able to progress as far as we all understand they have planned before their invasion.

Yuriy Sak, Adviser to the Ukrainian Minister of Defense

And they’re acting like cowards because they cannot progress far on the ground. They are throwing bombs at civilians. These are war crimes. These are war crimes with which the international criminal court in the Hague is already dealing. And we are firmly convinced that we will win this war with the support of international community. And we are also convinced that a day will come when every single person responsible for this war will be brought to justice and will respond for the crimes that they’re committing on a daily basis.

Greta Van Susteren

When you capture Russian soldiers, what are they saying to you?

Yuriy Sak, Adviser to the Ukrainian Minister of Defense

The vast majority of the Russian soldiers, and there have been hundreds of them captured to date, just so that you and your viewers understand. In addition to those who were captured as prisoners of war, more than 1400 Russian soldiers have been already killed. Now, this is already more than there were soldiers killed during two Chechen wars. So these figures are astonishing. And of course the Russian government are hiding these figures from their own people. When Russian soldiers are captured, 99% of the time they say, “Well, we didn’t know that we were going to war. We were told by our commanders that we were going to military training and we end up here.”

Yuriy Sak, Adviser to the Ukrainian Minister of Defense

What they say is another testimony to the fact that Russia is indeed an evil empire of lies, built on lies. Russian government is lying to its people. It’s lying to its soldiers. It’s lying to the international community.

Yuriy Sak, Adviser to the Ukrainian Minister of Defense

This is not just a Ukrainian problem. We are dealing with a deranged regime who is capable of ruining the whole continent and it needs to be stopped.

Greta Van Susteren

Since Russia is lying to their soldiers about what they’re going to do when they think they’re going to a military training, what is any sort of hope in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia to end this?

Yuriy Sak, Adviser to the Ukrainian Minister of Defense

Ukraine has not started this war and Ukraine wants more than any other country in the world to end this war as soon as possible. Because Ukraine is a beautiful country. And as soon as the war is finished, we will all start rebuilding it. But negotiations at this stage are playing crucial role. At least in one vital aspect, they are helping us provide humanitarian corridors through which people are able to evacuate from the most dangerous zones.

Greta Van Susteren

The evacuation routes are being bombed by Russia … they may agree to them, but … they at least bombed one of them. Is that true?

Yuriy Sak, Adviser to the Ukrainian Minister of Defense

Yes. Russians are shooting at evacuation corridors.

Greta Van Susteren

What difference would it make, if there were a NATO no-fly zone and you got those MiG fighter jets from Poland, what would be the difference?

Yuriy Sak, Adviser to the Ukrainian Minister of Defense

Like I said before, Russian armed forces are unable to fight on the ground. On the ground, they are on a daily basis defeated by the Ukrainian army. Which means that the only thing left in their arsenal is throwing bombs from the sky. This is why Ukraine is insisting for two weeks now.

Yuriy Sak, Adviser to the Ukrainian Minister of Defense

On every level, our president continues to say this on a daily basis. Our minister of defense is saying this regularly, that we need tools to help us close our skies, to protect our skies. Because if we had those tools, the ones you mentioned, the MiGs, the anti-missile systems and all the other tools, of course, the number of bombardments would be fewer and fewer civilians would die.

Greta Van Susteren

Do you see the engagement of NATO? If NATO got more involved with a NATO no-fly zone do you think that would escalate it with Putin or not?

Yuriy Sak, Adviser to the Ukrainian Minister of Defense

Well, NATO has been so far very supportive of Ukraine in terms of declarations and words, but of course we have not seen yet the support that we really need. At the same time, few days ago, Russians have already bombarded a military peacekeeping training base, 30 kilometers from the border with Poland. Two days ago, another drone fell in Croatia. Sometimes it feels like it’s only a matter of time when something bad will really happen, and NATO will have to invoke article five and NATO will have to respond.

Greta Van Susteren

How are you? Do you get any sleep? Get any food? I mean, tell me about you.

Yuriy Sak, Adviser to the Ukrainian Minister of Defense

Well, we get food. We get the air alert sirens all the time, so we have to cover in a shelter, but we [are] constantly on the move and it’s unfortunate, but it’s becoming for us a new normal.

Greta Van Susteren

Do you talk to the president, President Zelensky?

Yuriy Sak, Adviser to the Ukrainian Minister of Defense

Well, not personally. I talk to the minister of defense.

Greta Van Susteren

How’s the minister of defense doing?

Yuriy Sak, Adviser to the Ukrainian Minister of Defense

I think Ukraine was blessed to have the political and military leadership that it has now. Because these guys are in the right place. And at the very right time, at the very right historic time. I’m even scared to think, if there was some other people in their place, how things would turn. But trust me, the minister of defense and through him, I know that the rest of the military and political leadership on the country are in really good shape. They’re tough cookies. They’re determined to win. They’re determined to save Ukraine and they’re determined to return Ukraine back to normal as soon as possible.

Greta Van Susteren

What did you think about what President Zelensky had to say when he spoke to Congress this week?

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.)

The whole thing was extremely powerful. His courage, the bravery and resolve of the Ukrainian people. He thanked us for what we’ve done, but he asked us to do more, and there was a bipartisan sense and a very full room of senators and House members that we need to keep doing more.

Greta Van Susteren

Well, it seems to me, there’s bipartisan interest in doing something. The question is, what is this something? And of course in war, there’s never a perfect answer. And so, nobody knows for sure. But listening to President Zelensky, did anything change in your mind?

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.)

The main ask was do one of two things. Either help establish a no-fly zone over some part of Ukraine, or deliver aircraft to us, so that we can do that. On the no-fly zone President Biden has been pretty clear, and I agree with him on this, although you could argue it both ways. It’s not an easy call, but I don’t think the right answer is to put U.S. troops either on the ground in Ukraine or in the air over Ukraine, because that would, in all likelihood, lead to an escalation of this war beyond Ukraine. So, a U.S. or NATO enforced no-fly zone likely is not going to happen.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.)

On the second can point, if you’re not going to do that, give us air platforms. I’m very open to that, as long as they’re air platforms that the Ukrainian defense forces can credibly use. There are air platforms we could transfer to them that would sound impressive. But if Ukrainian defense forces aren’t trained to fly them, couldn’t use them, then it’s empty. It’s better to give them things that they can use.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.)

I think there is some difference of opinion. I have some colleagues who are worried about delivery of air platforms could provoke Putin, but he was born provoked.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.)

So, I think the key is, we and our allies have to deliver to Ukraine a quantity and a lethality of weaponry that they can use immediately to defend their country. And I’m open for that to include air platforms. We’re delivering armed drones. What might come next, we’ll see.

Greta Van Susteren

The strategy so far is for NATO not to “get involved” to cause Putin to escalate. And so, that’s why the NATO no-fly zone has been nixed by the president. But do you worry that Putin is going to see that the military assistance, even though it’s not boots on the ground, but we’re, to use a term from the law, aiding and abetting, that he’s going to see that as NATO and that we can’t keep up this Chinese wall that we’re not really doing anything?

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.)

Greta, you’re right. He sees that already. He knows what’s happening. But remember, this war is all on Putin’s shoulders. He didn’t have to begin it. He has no legitimate rationale for it. It’s a violation of international law. It looks like they’re indiscriminately targeting civilians now. He is aware that one of the reasons he’s not being successful, certainly the key reason, is the resolve of the Ukrainian defense and civilian population. But he’s aware another one of the reasons is NATO, and not just NATO, we’re talking about Sweden and Finland, they’re not NATO nations. Many, many democracies are coming to Ukraine’s defense. He’s aware of that already. Could that provoke him further? Yes. But we think we have to do that to give Ukrainians an ability to defend their country.

Greta Van Susteren

How worried are you about provoking him?... At some point, do you worry that he’s going to be provoked to escalate? Even Foreign Minister Lavrov has used the nuclear term. And how do we know where that red line is for him?

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.)

Greta, a really good question. This is based on our own intel, but we don’t have complete ability to look into the crystal ball and know what Vladimir Putin will do or not to. I think the evidence suggests the last two years, he’s been increasingly isolated, often at Sochi during COVID, surrounded by yes men who won’t tell him the reality. The evidence suggests he was extremely surprised at the degree of the Ukrainian resistance, extremely surprised at the unity of the West, especially surprised at how hard the sanctions have hit the Russian economy.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.)

He thought he had firewalled the Russian economy between 2014 and now, to wall off the effect of sanctions. Turns out he was wrong, and that surprised him. So, you’re right. There is the danger of more provocation. And if that provocation involves any action, even including cyber attacks, it doesn’t have to be kinetic military activity. If it involves any cyber attacks on the U.S or on NATO allies, Russia will wish that it hadn’t done it.

Greta Van Susteren

If he’s [Putin’s] so ruthless in Ukraine, for thinking that they are part of the Soviet Empire or .. Russia. I mean, he’s so ruthless to them. If he’s so willing to let his people suffer so much from sanctions. If he’s a guy who’s been on a government payroll for the last 30 years, and yet he’s got billions of dollars. I mean, where’d he get that? There just are so many red flags.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.)

There are. And you ask a tough question. Does he care? We’re pressing against Putin to be branded a war criminal in the international court of justice. He can’t be shamed. He doesn’t care about that. But there are Russian population folks who could be made to be ashamed of their leader and ashamed that their nation is getting charged with this label. But you’re right. Putin himself may not care.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.)

That’s what makes this so very delicate. We want to provide the resources to enable Ukraine to defend themselves and they’ve done so remarkably well, and we’re going to keep providing those resources. But every day, we’re assessing what the signs are. There have been some tiny positive signs, and some of the diplomatic discussions in the last few days. What we don’t know, Greta, are those sincere or are those potentially just time buying platitudes that don’t really have any substance behind them? It is very, very challenging right now.

Greta Van Susteren

And when we hear something, it may seem a little bit positive and diplomatic, but then we see that they are attacking evacuation routes that they have given to people. It’s terrifying.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.)

Yeah. It is. I mean, here is a positive, but then you have to be candid about the negative. The positive is that the West unity, and the willingness of nations like Switzerland and Sweden and Finland to participate, or Germany to send arms, which they traditionally have not been willing to do into a conflict area since World War II. That Western resolve is very, very powerful. And it’s sending a clear message to tyrants everywhere. Xi Jinping. It’s having an effect on Russia. But then you also have to acknowledge the negative, which is even though what we are doing is having a dramatic effect on Russia, it has not yet stopped Vladimir Putin. So, we just have to keep pushing and trying and assessing these very delicate questions on a day-by-day basis.

Greta Van Susteren

And in the midst of all this, do you have any thoughts on WNBA basketball player Britney Griner, who has been detained? And now the court says they’re going to keep her until, I think, May 19th, when there’ll be another proceeding … She faces, I think, 10 years. But that happens in the midst of this?

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.)

Yeah, no, my heart really goes out to her and her family. And I think there’s no doubt that her detention, and then this continuation of the imprisonment, is all to try to make her a hostage and a part of this chess game. And so, I think Vladimir Putin and the Russians want to use her as a negotiating chip and what a horrific thing to do to someone.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.)

So, that’s just one more equity on the table as we have these discussions. Both checking off against Russia, but there’s still areas where we’re working together with Russia. It’s a complicated world. We’re working together with them on treaties. We’re working together with them potentially to see about a renewed chapter in the Iran Nuclear Agreement. We’re in a world, these days, where often your adversary also’s somebody that you need to have communication with on other issues.

