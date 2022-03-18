Scott County approves raises for employees and board amid controversy

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Board of Supervisors approved the 2023 budget and an amendment to the 2022 budget on Thursday night.

While both were approved, a group with Quad Cities Interfaith said the board could make better use of American Rescue Plan Act funds. They asked the supervisors to consider using $10 million in ARPA funds for migrant workers who didn’t get federal stimulus checks.

One migrant worker said it’s time for the county to invest in a community that’s been ignored through the pandemic.

“We are workers, we aren’t thieves, we aren’t delinquents,” Gilberto Torres said. “We dedicate ourselves to work. That’s why I’m here to speak for them, for the Latino immigrant community.”

The 2023 budget consists of about $120 million including $30 million dollars for capital projects, like the proposed juvenile detention center, otherwise known as the Youth Justice and Rehab Center. About $7 million in ARPA funds were set aside for the project.

The president of the Davenport NAACP said there are better uses for these funds, agreeing with QC Interfaith’s cause.

“We need this board to shift resources from prisons, from detention centers to restorative justice, education and community development,” Michael Guster said.

The amendment to the 2022 budget included unanimous approval for 4% raises for the county auditor, attorney, recorder and treasurer, with the sheriff receiving an 8% raise. Meanwhile, the board was split, 3-2, on approving a 4% raise for themselves.

Supervisor Ken Croken said it’s a bad idea to give themselves a raise especially when migrant workers were speaking up to the board.

“We should not get a raise unless everyone is getting a raise,” Croken said. “Everyone is not getting a raise.”

Meanwhile, the Vice-Chair of the Board, John Maxwell, said the county needs to keep up with surrounding counties.

“We are going to get ourselves into a situation where folks will not want to be part of [the board] because it doesn’t pay very well,” Maxwell said.

Croken and Brinson Kinzer were the only supervisors voting against raises for the board.

