Vt. lawmakers approve measure for thermal energy bill

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers have given the greenlight to a sweeping thermal energy bill.

The Clean Heat Standard aims to reduce home heating carbon emissions which make up 30% of Vermont’s greenhouse gasses.

The bill would create a credit marketplace for fuel dealers who choose to sell cleaner sources of fuel and invest in weatherization.

The clean heat standard was a key recommendation of the state’s climate council created under the Global Warming Solutions Act.

House lawmakers Wednesday approved the measure 96-44.

Rep. Tim Briglin, D-Thetford, said, “This is the first step in helping Vermonters reduce their reliance on fossil fuels and the first steps in Vermont reducing our fossil fuels.”

The House will vote once more Thursday and then send the bill to the Senate.

If enacted, the law would go into effect in 2025.

