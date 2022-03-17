Broadcast Times

Public Works Commission approves homeless pods proposal

Homeless pods in Wisconsin similar to those Burlington officials hope to deploy on Elmwood Ave....
Homeless pods in Wisconsin similar to those Burlington officials hope to deploy on Elmwood Ave. site.(Courtesy: WMTV)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Burlington has taken another step toward hosting homeless pods on a city-owned lot.

The Burlington Public Works Commission gave the OK Wednesday night in a 4-1 vote.

The shelter pod community will go into what is currently a parking lot on Elmwood Avenue, near the Federal Court Building.

Inside that lot will be 30 pods that will provide heat and electricity. This project is part of Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger’s 10-point plan to reduce homelessness in the city. This comes after he shut down the Sears Lane encampment in the city’s South End last fall.

Wednesday’s meeting provided some feedback from people who are not in favor of this proposal.

Mary Albarelli, a landlord in Burlington said: “I would like to see you put that place, with those pods, somewhere else besides the Old North End. There’s enough problems, we don’t need any more.”

The shelters are already in production. This will now head to City Council and still requires a zoning permit.

Related Stories:

Burlington neighbors react to homeless pod proposal

Burlington plans to put homeless pod community downtown

Questions remain about Burlington mayor’s homeless housing pod plan

Burlington City Council signs off on new help for the homeless

Burlington City Council to consider new help for the homeless

Are ‘pods’ the answer to ending chronic homelessness in Burlington?

Frigid temperatures send more people to Vermont’s homeless hotels

Weinberger unveils plan to address homelessness, housing shortage in Burlington

Burlington mayor defends decision to clear out Sears Lane

Burlington Progressives call homeless camp eviction ‘unconscionable’

Burlington Police clear out Sears Lane; 2 arrested

Population at ‘closed’ Burlington homeless camp growing

Burlington homeless encampment still occupied 5 weeks after eviction

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Obesity rates for students increase during COVID-19, report says
The number of students in Arkansas that are considered to be obese increased during the...
Nebraska poultry sector readies fight against bird flu
Avian influenza in Nebraska
East Tennessee Children’s Hospital CEO releases statement on cyberattack
The East Tennessee Children’s Hospital fell victim to a cyberattack Sunday which is still...
Ukrainian family gets a taste of American kindness after arriving in Fargo
Ukrainian family receives kindness from local restaurant- March 14

GRETAWIRE

The number of students in Arkansas that are considered to be obese increased during the...

GRETAWIRE

Obesity rates for students increase during COVID-19, report says

Avian influenza in Nebraska

GRETAWIRE

Nebraska poultry sector readies fight against bird flu

GRETAWIRE

Vt. lawmakers approve measure for thermal energy bill

Ukrainian family receives kindness from local restaurant- March 14

GRETAWIRE

Ukrainian family gets a taste of American kindness after arriving in Fargo

The East Tennessee Children’s Hospital fell victim to a cyberattack Sunday which is still...

GRETAWIRE

East Tennessee Children’s Hospital CEO releases statement on cyberattack

Quincy fire committee presents change to years-old building, fire codes
The Quincy Fire Committee presented proposed changes to the city’s building and fire code to...
Surprise ambulance bill pushes BCS family to call for change to Texas law
At the beginning of July 2021, the Taylor family called 911 from their old College Station home...
Ukrainian exchange student’s story spurs action from local high schoolers
Crossroads Preparatory Academy government teacher Ray Taddeo described the genesis of his...