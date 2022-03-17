Public Works Commission approves homeless pods proposal

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Burlington has taken another step toward hosting homeless pods on a city-owned lot.

The Burlington Public Works Commission gave the OK Wednesday night in a 4-1 vote.

The shelter pod community will go into what is currently a parking lot on Elmwood Avenue, near the Federal Court Building.

Inside that lot will be 30 pods that will provide heat and electricity. This project is part of Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger’s 10-point plan to reduce homelessness in the city. This comes after he shut down the Sears Lane encampment in the city’s South End last fall.

Wednesday’s meeting provided some feedback from people who are not in favor of this proposal.

Mary Albarelli, a landlord in Burlington said: “I would like to see you put that place, with those pods, somewhere else besides the Old North End. There’s enough problems, we don’t need any more.”

The shelters are already in production. This will now head to City Council and still requires a zoning permit.

