Broadcast Times

Bipartisan push to help sick veterans exposed to toxic burn pits

President Joe Biden is promising to help veterans impacted.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Danielle Robinson of Ohio says the first symptom that her late husband Heath was seriously ill was uncontrollable nose bleeds. “It got so bad that the lining of his nasal passage started deteriorating,” she said.

It wasn’t until a year later in 2017 when Heath was diagnosed with lung cancer. His doctors suggested his condition was from breathing in toxic fumes from football sized waste areas in war zones known as burn pits.

Heath, an army medic with the Ohio National Guard, had served tours in both Kosovo and Iraq.

Now, there’s an increased push to help veterans exposed to toxic substances. “We’re expanding eligibility to veterans suffering from nine respiratory cancers,” said President Joe Biden.

Biden announced the V.A.’s expansion of treating veterans suffering from burn pit exposure during his State of the Union speech earlier this month.

Mrs. Robinson attended as Biden’s guest. A few days after the president’s address, the bipartisan Honoring our PACT Act of 2021 passed the House.

Part of the legislation is the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Burn Pit Transparency Act. It was named in Heath’s honor and introduced in the House by Ohio Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan.

Ryan says the bill is geared towards improving healthcare access for veterans impacted.

A separate version was cosponsored in the Senate by North Carolina Republican Senator Thom Tillis. The legislation extends coverage for veterans who didn’t enroll in receiving V.A. care.

Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown is a co-sponsor. “There’s a lot of responsibility on the military on this,’ said Brown. “They knew better than exposing these soldiers to burn pits.” According to the legislation, the Senate bill extends the eligibility period for health care of combat veterans exposed to toxic substances to those who served after September 11th.

With two separate bills, both chambers must now decide on how they want to move forward with legislation.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Indiana community leader asks Congress for increased funding to help expectant moms
Debie Coble, President and CEO, Goodwill Industries of Michiana, Inc. testifies at a House Ways...
Council of Europe expels Russia from human rights body
An elderly lady is assisted while crossing the Irpin river, under a bridge that was destroyed...
US Senate approves resolution probing Putin for war crimes
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., arrives for a weekly policy luncheon, at the...
Pandemic preparedness bill moves ahead; funding still needed
FILE - Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill, Feb. 1,...

GRETAWIRE

Ukrainian family receives kindness from local restaurant- March 14

GRETAWIRE

Ukrainian family gets a taste of American kindness after arriving in Fargo

The East Tennessee Children’s Hospital fell victim to a cyberattack Sunday which is still...

GRETAWIRE

East Tennessee Children’s Hospital CEO releases statement on cyberattack

The Quincy Fire Committee presented proposed changes to the city’s building and fire code to...

GRETAWIRE

Quincy fire committee presents change to years-old building, fire codes

At the beginning of July 2021, the Taylor family called 911 from their old College Station home...

GRETAWIRE

Surprise ambulance bill pushes BCS family to call for change to Texas law

Crossroads Preparatory Academy government teacher Ray Taddeo described the genesis of his...

GRETAWIRE

Ukrainian exchange student’s story spurs action from local high schoolers

Lawton restaurant partners with Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry to teach community cooking class

GRETAWIRE

Lawton restaurant partners with Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry to teach community cooking class

Victims of burn pit areas during military service could get help from new legislation
Local business owners share how the pandemic has impacted their establishments
Local family’s devastating loss in Iowa tornado
Devin Cooper