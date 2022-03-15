Broadcast Times

Ukrainian family gets a taste of American kindness after arriving in Fargo

Ukrainian family receives kindness from local restaurant- March 14
Ukrainian family receives kindness from local restaurant- March 14
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Nearly 3 million Ukrainians have fled their country since the invasion began.

One Ukrainian family that migrated to the US got a taste of American kindness, while in Fargo.

The Zlovechka family recently arrived in the US after a long journey of escaping their homeland, the war-torn country of Ukraine.

“We feel very safe and very at peace, but we hurt for our country,” said Olesya Zlovechka.

On their first day in Fargo, close friend Irina Christenson took the family to a local restaurant for their first meal together in the US.

“It’s hard to figure out what meals they like what meals they don’t like so we decided on Texas Roadhouse,” said Christenson.

There the family learned the meaning of hospitality.

“I noticed that they were speaking with a translator. I said if you don’t mind me asking what language are you speaking,” said Hailey Usher, the waitress who served the family.

“We told them they were speaking Ukrainian and that they had just arrived here,” said Christenson. “And she was amazed by the story.”

Usher then shared that story with her coworkers.

“It’s kind of one of those things where it feels like happens far away or something you don’t really pay attention to until meeting someone that it’s impacting directly,” Usher.

As a big welcome, Texas Roadhouse paid for a portion of the family’s meal and what was leftover Usher and her co-workers footed the bill.

They even put money together to buy a gift card for a future visit.

“To be able to help people in our community, and even broader than that, so people that are coming to our community, its really important to make sure that we help,” said Kathleen Greene, the service manager at Texas Roadhouse.

The Zlovechka family says they are beyond grateful for everything that was done for them.

“We just want to say thank you so very much. It was so unexpected and such wonderful kindness that we received at Texas Roadhouse,” said Olesya. “Even for a while, we were still talking about it when we got home that it was such an amazing feeling to receive that way from, people that have never met us.”

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

East Tennessee Children’s Hospital falls victim to cyberattack
The East Tennessee Children’s Hospital fell victim to a cyberattack Sunday which is still...
Quincy fire committee presents change to years-old building, fire codes
The Quincy Fire Committee presented proposed changes to the city’s building and fire code to...
Surprise ambulance bill pushes BCS family to call for change to Texas law
At the beginning of July 2021, the Taylor family called 911 from their old College Station home...
Ukrainian exchange student’s story spurs action from local high schoolers
Crossroads Preparatory Academy government teacher Ray Taddeo described the genesis of his...
Lawton restaurant partners with Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry to teach community cooking class
Lawton restaurant partners with Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry to teach community cooking class

GRETAWIRE

The East Tennessee Children’s Hospital fell victim to a cyberattack Sunday which is still...

GRETAWIRE

East Tennessee Children’s Hospital falls victim to cyberattack

The Quincy Fire Committee presented proposed changes to the city’s building and fire code to...

GRETAWIRE

Quincy fire committee presents change to years-old building, fire codes

At the beginning of July 2021, the Taylor family called 911 from their old College Station home...

GRETAWIRE

Surprise ambulance bill pushes BCS family to call for change to Texas law

Crossroads Preparatory Academy government teacher Ray Taddeo described the genesis of his...

GRETAWIRE

Ukrainian exchange student’s story spurs action from local high schoolers

Lawton restaurant partners with Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry to teach community cooking class

GRETAWIRE

Lawton restaurant partners with Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry to teach community cooking class

Victims of burn pit areas during military service could get help from new legislation
Local business owners share how the pandemic has impacted their establishments
Local family’s devastating loss in Iowa tornado
Devin Cooper