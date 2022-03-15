Ukrainian family gets a taste of American kindness after arriving in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Nearly 3 million Ukrainians have fled their country since the invasion began.

One Ukrainian family that migrated to the US got a taste of American kindness, while in Fargo.

The Zlovechka family recently arrived in the US after a long journey of escaping their homeland, the war-torn country of Ukraine.

“We feel very safe and very at peace, but we hurt for our country,” said Olesya Zlovechka.

On their first day in Fargo, close friend Irina Christenson took the family to a local restaurant for their first meal together in the US.

“It’s hard to figure out what meals they like what meals they don’t like so we decided on Texas Roadhouse,” said Christenson.

There the family learned the meaning of hospitality.

“I noticed that they were speaking with a translator. I said if you don’t mind me asking what language are you speaking,” said Hailey Usher, the waitress who served the family.

“We told them they were speaking Ukrainian and that they had just arrived here,” said Christenson. “And she was amazed by the story.”

Usher then shared that story with her coworkers.

“It’s kind of one of those things where it feels like happens far away or something you don’t really pay attention to until meeting someone that it’s impacting directly,” Usher.

As a big welcome, Texas Roadhouse paid for a portion of the family’s meal and what was leftover Usher and her co-workers footed the bill.

They even put money together to buy a gift card for a future visit.

“To be able to help people in our community, and even broader than that, so people that are coming to our community, its really important to make sure that we help,” said Kathleen Greene, the service manager at Texas Roadhouse.

The Zlovechka family says they are beyond grateful for everything that was done for them.

“We just want to say thank you so very much. It was so unexpected and such wonderful kindness that we received at Texas Roadhouse,” said Olesya. “Even for a while, we were still talking about it when we got home that it was such an amazing feeling to receive that way from, people that have never met us.”

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.