Broadcast Times

Quincy fire committee presents change to years-old building, fire codes

The Quincy Fire Committee presented proposed changes to the city’s building and fire code to...
The Quincy Fire Committee presented proposed changes to the city’s building and fire code to the city council Monday night.(WGEM)
By Charity Bell
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Fire Committee presented proposed changes to the city’s building and fire code to the city council on Monday night.

The changes could impact residents who are planning to build a residential space, including a home.

Quincy Fire Department Deputy Chief Steve Salrin said the city is currently operating under 2006 codes, and wants to update them to 2018 codes.

He said that could mean, if you’re looking to build a new residential development you would have to install residential sprinkler systems, or dry wall to act as a layer of protection in case of a home fire.

“We want to make sure that the homeowner gets out, that the residents get out. We also want to make sure our personnel is safe in that building. Fires can advanced very quickly in those structures unsprinkled.”

The committee’s presentation said since 2010, 31,591 people nationwide died in home fires, but only 63 of them had residential sprinklers. The committee says this further emphasizing why the change is needed.

Salrin said this change will only affect new development. He said modern development uses manufactured lumber which is cheaper and burns twice as fast, along with modern furniture being more flammable. He’s says both of these make for a dangerous combination if your home catches fire, and more dangerous for them when they try to put it out.

He said the video presentation didn’t work Monday night, so alderman will have a chance to view it this week, before it’s added to the agenda as an ordinance.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ukrainian family gets a taste of American kindness after arriving in Fargo
Ukrainian family receives kindness from local restaurant- March 14
East Tennessee Children’s Hospital falls victim to cyberattack
The East Tennessee Children’s Hospital fell victim to a cyberattack Sunday which is still...
Surprise ambulance bill pushes BCS family to call for change to Texas law
At the beginning of July 2021, the Taylor family called 911 from their old College Station home...
Ukrainian exchange student’s story spurs action from local high schoolers
Crossroads Preparatory Academy government teacher Ray Taddeo described the genesis of his...
Lawton restaurant partners with Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry to teach community cooking class
Lawton restaurant partners with Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry to teach community cooking class

GRETAWIRE

Ukrainian family receives kindness from local restaurant- March 14

GRETAWIRE

Ukrainian family gets a taste of American kindness after arriving in Fargo

The East Tennessee Children’s Hospital fell victim to a cyberattack Sunday which is still...

GRETAWIRE

East Tennessee Children’s Hospital falls victim to cyberattack

At the beginning of July 2021, the Taylor family called 911 from their old College Station home...

GRETAWIRE

Surprise ambulance bill pushes BCS family to call for change to Texas law

Crossroads Preparatory Academy government teacher Ray Taddeo described the genesis of his...

GRETAWIRE

Ukrainian exchange student’s story spurs action from local high schoolers

Lawton restaurant partners with Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry to teach community cooking class

GRETAWIRE

Lawton restaurant partners with Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry to teach community cooking class

Victims of burn pit areas during military service could get help from new legislation
Local business owners share how the pandemic has impacted their establishments
Local family’s devastating loss in Iowa tornado
Devin Cooper