East Tennessee Children’s Hospital falls victim to cyberattack

The East Tennessee Children’s Hospital fell victim to a cyberattack Sunday which is still ongoing, according to officials with the hospital system.
The East Tennessee Children’s Hospital fell victim to a cyberattack Sunday which is still ongoing, according to officials with the hospital system.(WVLT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The East Tennessee Children’s Hospital experienced a cyberattack on Sunday evening, according to a representative for the hospital.

“Maintaining the safety and security of our patients and their care is our top priority,” President and CEO of the hospital Matthew Shaffer said. “We are still able to care for our patients. Our cyber forensics teams and outside agencies are doing everything possible to minimize any disruption.”

Officials said they were trying to resolve the security issue as of Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story.

