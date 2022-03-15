East Tennessee Children’s Hospital falls victim to cyberattack

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The East Tennessee Children’s Hospital experienced a cyberattack on Sunday evening, according to a representative for the hospital.

“Maintaining the safety and security of our patients and their care is our top priority,” President and CEO of the hospital Matthew Shaffer said. “We are still able to care for our patients. Our cyber forensics teams and outside agencies are doing everything possible to minimize any disruption.”

Officials said they were trying to resolve the security issue as of Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.