Ukrainian exchange student’s story spurs action from local high schoolers

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Crossroads Preparatory Academy government teacher Ray Taddeo described the genesis of his students’ fundraiser by quoting a Bruce Springsteen song.

“He said you can’t start a fire without a spark,” said Taddeo. “I think it was a great little spark for get us thinking.”

On Monday, KCTV5 interviewed Olga, a local high school exchange student from Kyiv who attends Crossroads. Her parents both live there and are holing up in bomb shelters at night. We asked if fellow students talked to her much about her home country. She said they had not, but her teachers had. Then she mentioned Taddeo.

“I have a government teacher that, he actually created the whole class about the Ukrainian-Russian conflict. And I really liked it because he had a lot of information. And I was also talking a lot about what’s happening,” she said.

Taddeo played the video for the class the next day.

“My kids were kind of making fun of me because I was getting a little teary eyed when we watched it in class,” he said. “Those are the things that I think all teachers want to hear is students saying I felt seen, I felt heard, I felt like I mattered.”

Taddeo said seeing it created a spark that took the class beyond just talking about current events.

“We wanted to figure out ways - another way that we could help, a way that we could support not only her but this big issue that we’re learning about happening in the world,” Taddeo described.

They scribbled ideas on a white board and landed on selling T-shirts. The class created the design with Olga’s input. In the background is the outline of a sunflower in yellow. The sunflower, Taddeo explained, is the national flower of Ukraine. In the foreground of that flower design are the words “Kansas City stands with Ukraine.” The back of the shirt features a Ukrainian ornamental design that Olgas selected.

“It was important for her for that to be on the back of the t-shirt,” Taddeo added.

They had Olga choose the charity. Her mother suggested Come Back Alive, a foundation whose website says it funds “purely defensive missions,” “does not use funds to buy weaponry,” but has a “mission to supply technology, training and ammunition” to Ukrainian Armed Forces. Taddeo realizes ammo is more controversial than orphans but defends the choice to stick with Olga’s pick.

“I think listening to the people who are there telling us what they need [is important] and also accepting that reality of that’s what they need right now. They’re being invaded by a foreign nation,” Taddeo reasoned.

It’s all part of the world discussion, one he’s honored to have Olga be a part of.

“Students are seeing how they can participate as a citizen, not only of our country, but we’re even seeing in a bigger sense of a citizen of the world,” he said.

They designed and started selling the shirts on Tuesday. So far, they’ve raised more than $1,000.

The fundraiser can be found here.