Test to Treat initiative provides quick access to COVID-19 treatments

Treatments include two antiviral pills, Pfizer’s Paxlovid and Merck’s molnupiravir.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
(Gray News) - The Biden administration launched a nationwide Test to Treat initiative so Americans can quickly access COVID-19 treatments.

In this program, people can get tested by a qualified health care provider at a pharmacy-based clinic or community health center. Those who test positive can be prescribed antiviral pills on the spot, if appropriate.

People will also continue to be able to be tested and treated by their own health care providers who can appropriately prescribe these oral antivirals at locations where they are being distributed.

The program does not require an individual to be tested on-site, so people can bring at-home results to a participating site.

The initiative is run by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and has a direct allocation of antiviral pills to participating clinics, centers and facilities.

“Our mission remains to protect the health and wellbeing of every American,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Tackling barriers to testing and treatments remains a priority for us, including making sure people can access these tools for free, wherever they are, and even if they don’t have health insurance.”

Health experts say vaccination continues to be the best protection against COVID-19, but two oral antiviral pills are available to help treat eligible people who get sick.

Participating locations have health clinics inside their stores where qualified health care providers can prescribe these COVID-19 therapies to eligible people who need them.

A federal Test to Treat website is in development to help people find a test site, with an anticipated launch in mid-March.

