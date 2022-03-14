Lawton restaurant partners with Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry to teach community cooking class

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton restaurant partnered with Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry Sunday afternoon to teach community members how to cook a new dish.

Chef Polly Chhin and her husband Alvin have been in the restaurant business for over 10 years, serving customers at Polly’s Thai Food on Sheridan Road.

For two hours Sunday afternoon, the pair stepped away from work and taught community members how to cook stir fry and steamed rice.

“A lot of us are busy with our work and whatnot so just to kind of give you some ideas to cook something tasty but fast and simple,” Chhin said.

Polly said they wanted to show people how to put together a quick meal without shopping for a long list at the grocery store.

“Utilizing the ingredients that you already have at home, just kind of make it work with the vegetables you already have in your refrigerator and take that all and cook and serve a meal for your family,” Chhin said.

Polly told the class she learned much about cooking from her late father.

And while Alvin does the cooking at the restaurant, she cooks at home, rarely eating out because she wants to know what’s going in her food.

“We used to host parties all the time, like on Sundays, and my husband and I would be in our kitchen all day long, cooking for like 30, 40 guests at a time sometimes and we enjoy it,” Chhin said.

Hosting cooking classes has been a goal for Hungry Hearts’ Founder Adriene Davis for years.

Davis said she encounters people who don’t know how to cook often and wants to show them just how easy it can be.

“You can have onions, you can have bell peppers. You can do an amazing meal with just those staples in your house with beans and rice,” Davis said. “You would be surprised with pasta and noodles and different things like that how you can turn them into amazing meals.”

By attending the classes, she said you’ll learn about local restaurants and cuisines from all over the world.

“These are the places and restaurants that you can go and have meals with your family and take them out,” Davis said. And not only that, but to be able to prepare certain dishes in your home as well for your family.”

Hungry Hearts will be hosting more cooking classes in the future for only $10 per person.

