Broadcast Times

Average US gas price rises 22% in two weeks to record $4.43

Prices for various grades of gas are posted on the digital readouts of a pump at a service...
Prices for various grades of gas are posted on the digital readouts of a pump at a service station Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline shot up a whopping 79 cents over the past two weeks to a record-setting $4.43 per gallon (3.8 liters) as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is contributing to already-high prices at the pump.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday the new price exceeds by 32 cents the prior all-time high of $4.11 set in July 2008. But that’s still quite a ways from the inflation-adjusted record high of about $5.24 per gallon.

The price at the pump is $1.54 higher than it was a year ago.

Lundberg said gas prices are likely to remain high in the short term as crude oil costs soar amid global supply concerns following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Prices at the pump were rising long before Russia invaded Ukraine as post-lockdown demand has pushed prices higher. Crude prices plummeted in early 2020 as economies around the world shut down because of COVID-19 — the price of futures even turned negative, meaning some sellers were paying buyers to take oil. Prices rebounded, however, as demand recovered faster than producers pulled oil out of the ground and inventories dried up.

Then, the price increase accelerated after war began.

Energy prices are also contributing to the worst inflation that Americans have seen in 40 years, far outpacing higher wages.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $5.79 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $3.80 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel also spiked, up $1.18 over two weeks, to $5.20 a gallon. Diesel costs $2.11 more than it did one year ago.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Acclaimed filmmaker Brent Renaud shot, killed in Ukraine
Journalist Brent Renaud attends the International Documentary Association’s 2014 IDA...
Russian airstrike escalates offensive in western Ukraine
A woman carries her cat near a destroyed bridge as she flees from her hometown on the road...
Iran claims missile barrage near US consulate in Iraq
An Iraqi and U.S. official say as many as 12 missiles struck near a sprawling U.S. consulate...
Oil, sanctions, jets: How Congress pushes Biden on Ukraine
A remarkably unified Congress is out front on foreign policy, pressuring President Joe Biden to...
Texas judge blocks investigations of trans youth parents
FILE - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott makes a campaign stop in Wichita Falls, Texas. A Texas judge is...

GRETAWIRE

GRETAWIRE

Victims of burn pit areas during military service could get help from new legislation

GRETAWIRE

Local business owners share how the pandemic has impacted their establishments

Devin Cooper

GRETAWIRE

Local family’s devastating loss in Iowa tornado

If approved, demolition is expected to start summer with the full project to be completed in...

GRETAWIRE

Proposal could bring new life to Village Square in Haslett

Even today in Iowa, the disparity between homeownership for Black and white Iowans is a start.

GRETAWIRE

Green State Credit Union looks to close the housing gap in Iowa

Sophomores prepare for Kamehameha Schools Song Contest.

GRETAWIRE

Kamehameha Schools students to carry on legacy of Song Contest in annual competition

Ravnsborg impeachment committee to send cease and desist letter to Noem
State's Attorneys Michael Moore and Emily Sovell are sworn in to testify before the South...
OPS barbershops part of new reading program
OPS barbershops part of new reading program
Huntsville councilwoman concerned over traffic safety