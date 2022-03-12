Broadcast Times

Local family’s devastating loss in Iowa tornado

Devin Cooper of Madison lost four family members last weekend
Devin Cooper
Devin Cooper(WLBT)
By Maggie Wade
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The pain and loss are unimaginable for a Madison man and his family who lost four loved ones in the Iowa tornadoes a week ago.

We talk with Devin Cooper mourning the loss of his mother, brother-in-law, niece and nephew.

Devin Cooper said, “Not knowing where I need to be as far as who needs me the most. You know, trying to slow myself down enough to know that I’m hurting too.”

It was difficult for Devin Cooper to talk with us. He is in Iowa with his family. He says he thinks about his sister who lost her husband, two children and their mother in last Saturday’s tornado in Iowa.

Bolger remains in a hospital and has had several surgeries. Her son who survived was treated...
Bolger remains in a hospital and has had several surgeries. Her son who survived was treated and released.

“It’s not been an easy week at all,” Cooper said.

Cooper lives in Madison with his wife and children. He says the community support has helped him take one moment and one step at a time.

Cooper said, “Very overwhelming the amount of planning that goes into not only one, you know, decision making process of a funeral, but four.”

Lost in the devastating tornadoes: Cooper’s mother 63-year-old Melissa Bazley, his brother-in-law, 37-year-old Michael Bolger, his 5-year-old niece Kinlee and 2-year-old nephew Owen. His sister Kuri Bolger and her son Brysen survived along with his stepdad, Raymond Bazley and younger brother, Seth.

“It’s hard to think about what life is gonna be like the next day, the next week. I don’t- I don’t know. I’ve lost people in the past but not connected to this many people at the same time and this amount of people at the same time. It’s just..” said Cooper.

Cooper has spent the week helping where he can, along with his wife.

“I’ve gotten a lot of hugs and crying here in Iowa and I don’t know if I’m ready to come back to Mississippi next week and start all over with the crying, but I know that it’ll be healthy and I’m just very thankful that we have that,” Cooper said.

Devin Cooper’s sister, Kuri Bolger, her husband and children live in Missouri. They were visiting her family in Winterset, Iowa to see their new home which was destroyed by the tornado.

She is still in a hospital and has undergone several surgeries. A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family locally. Here is the link to the GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

