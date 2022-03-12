FULL EPISODE: 3/13/22 House Minority Whip Steve Scalise talks Ukraine, Inflation, and Gas Prices

Washington, DC – Greta Van Susteren interviewed House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) and Rev. Franklin Graham, president and CEO of the humanitarian relief organization Samaritan’s Purse, about the Russia-Ukraine war for Gray Television’s “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” airing Sunday, March 13, 2022.

Rep. Scalise repeatedly expressed his view that the Biden administration and NATO allies need to send military equipment, including fighter jets, to Ukrainian forces. “This isn’t the time to be worried about Putin’s feelings,” he said. “It’s time to be helping the people of Ukraine, get them the relief they need quickly. They don’t have days and weeks to have President Biden dithering around.”

“While the world’s galvanized behind Zelensky and the people of Ukraine, you can’t just leave them out there fighting with broomsticks,” continued the House Minority Whip, adding: “We’ve got to get them all the things that they’re asking for … do everything possible to get those MiGs into Ukraine. Don’t find excuses. Find a way to get it done.”

Rev. Franklin Graham, whose humanitarian organization Samaritan’s Purse erected a field hospital in Lviv, Ukraine near the Polish border, told Van Susteren that “it’s just a chaos at the border with tens of thousands of people trying to cross every hour.”

Interview excerpts are below.

Rep. Steve Scalise Highlights

On Ukrainian president Zelensky’s pleas for military aid

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.)

I think the whole world just admires the courage of President Zelensky and the people of Ukraine. It’s barbaric what Putin is doing, but they’re such tough people. I think Putin thought he was just going to roll through and take the country over, just walk in the Kyiv. And obviously they’re not doing that. They’re getting strong resistance from the people. And the way that President Zelensky is leading his country, I think inspiring his country, is also inspiring and waking up Europe and other countries who need to recognize how barbaric Putin is and how other countries need to get Zelensky the help he needs.

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.)

He’s been asking for very specific help. I think he’s expressing a frustration that myself and others have that they’re not getting the things they need quick enough. They’re bombing buildings, they’re cluster bombing. People are dying every day. This isn’t time to be dithering around and so we’re trying to push President Biden to have more urgency and to get Zelensky the help he needs from our allies, especially in the Poland, Poland and other countries right around Ukraine. But they got to move faster.

On White House opposition to the Polish MiG transfer

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.)

This sounds like some of the excuses President Biden gave months ago when President Zelensky was asking for surface-to-air missiles, before Putin even invaded. People thought months ago that Putin wanted to go back into Ukraine after Crimea. And frankly, I think after the weakness Putin saw in Afghanistan that President Biden exhibited, he saw that opening. But Zelensky was asking for other things that could have saved lives for people in Ukraine if he would’ve gotten them. President Biden said no back then.

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.)

And he cited some of those same concerns. “Well, we don’t want to saber rattle and offend Russia.” Look, Russia is, they’re bombing hospitals where women are giving birth for God’s sake. This isn’t the time to be worried about Putin’s feelings. It’s time to be helping the people of Ukraine, get them the relief they need quickly. They don’t have days and weeks to have President Biden dithering around about the best way to get it to him and “I’m worried about how Putin will view it.” That should be the last of his concerns. He should be worried about how to get Zelensky the help he needs as quickly as possible so that Ukraine still has a country to defend.

Greta Van Susteren

[Your argument] of President Biden not moving quickly enough on those things, can the same be said of the prior administration really not recognizing the needs of Ukraine and moving fast enough? Because President Zelensky has been looking for quite some time, even with the prior administration, for help.

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.)

If you go back, really to the Obama administration, when Ukraine was starting to ask for things like Javelin missiles, because Russia, one of their strengths with their military are tanks and lot of the heavier equipment that Ukraine didn’t have, and so Ukraine was asking President Obama and Vice President Biden for tank busting missiles, which are something that you just can’t get off the street. Back then the Obama Administration said no.

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.)

And you saw by the way, Russia’s aggression stop during the Trump Administration.

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.)

But then you fast forward to President Biden, they asked for additional things and they were told no on those things like surface-to-air missiles, additional ability to knock out some of Russia’s fleet in the waters that they’ve been surrounding Ukraine with. It seems like there’s still a reluctance to go all in to help the people of Ukraine. They’re not asking for boots on the ground, Greta. They’re asking for military equipment. And by the way, President Biden left $85 billion of the world’s best military technology behind in Afghanistan to give to the Taliban, a terrorist organization. If just a little bit of that weaponry was given to Ukraine, they’d be able to defend themselves right now

Greta Van Susteren

The recent bill that’s passed in the House gives about $7 billion in military assistance. Is that enough?

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.)

What’s not enough is the timing. And again, you look at surface-to-air missiles, the things that they asked for months ago, some of that technology, the stinger missiles, some of the other missile systems take weeks to train people on. It’s not like you just get it and point and shoot. These are very sophisticated weapons systems. And today, even if we got all of the things that they’ve been asking for to the people of Ukraine, they don’t have time to stop the war for a few weeks to learn how to use them. So that time that President Biden wasted cost people in Ukraine. We’ve got to get them all the things that they’re asking for now quickly. And that gets to the MiGs that they want from Poland and we can help backfill other military equipment to our NATO allies. But do everything possible to get those MiGs into Ukraine. Don’t find excuses. Find a way to get it done.

On Putin and whether sanctions are working

Greta Van Susteren

There’s some reports this week that are rather horrifying, that the US intelligence says that they, that things are getting worse and that sanctions are not working. How do you respond to that?

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.)

Look, Putin is paying a big price, but he’s also, I think, a man acting very desperately. He thought it would go a lot smoother, from all accounts we’ve been getting. And it’s not because of the resistance and strength of the people of Ukraine, but that doesn’t mean Putin’s just going to give up. And he might even become more desperate. And so that’s why I think Europe and the United States need to step up even more. NATO countries need to recognize if Putin’s acting desperately in Ukraine, they don’t want him to get a foothold and do know who knows what else?

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.)

We’ve seen even within nuclear plants, Chernobyl has had their power cut off to them. We saw the reports a few days ago where there was a fire that broke out at one of the nuclear plants and people thought it might have been the nuclear reactor. Thank God it wasn’t. But it shows you, you can’t just sit back and say, “Well, that’s Ukraine’s issue.” This is a problem that Europe needs to step up to help out with. And again, this isn’t a time to find excuses. It’s a time to go get the help to the people of Ukraine, right now, that they need.

On Putin’s nuclear threats

Greta Van Susteren

You say that Putin’s getting desperate and I think that’s probably a pretty fair assessment when we look at it. But the elephant in the room are the nuclear weapons. How confident are you that we can be protected from those nuclear weapons? And how confident are you that Putin won’t use them?

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.)

Well, you don’t know what Putin’s going to do. But at the same time, this is why NATO and the United States, all of our European allies need to be strong at making it clear that we’re going to give the support to Ukraine that they need and cut off the funding that Putin’s getting. You know, we’ve been pushing really hard to get a ban on all Russian oil. There’s no reason we should be buying oil from Russia prior to the Ukraine invasion, surely not now. And I think President Biden’s finally come to that point. But he still won’t get to the point of saying we’re going to Russian oil with American oil. We need to cut off all of Putin’s funding sources.

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.)

A lot of these Russian soldiers, you’re seeing right now the moms of a lot of these soldiers who are being killed. Russian soldiers are speaking out vocally against Putin because they don’t like that their sons are being thrown into this and dying.

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.)

And so let’s keep that pressure on Putin, isolate Putin, even within Russia, whether or not the people of Russia overthrow Putin, that’s also a possibility. But I think you escalate the pressure Putin’s feeling in his own country for these war crimes that he’s committing by ratcheting up the financial pressure on Russia.

Greta Van Susteren

But does he have a lot of protection? Do you have the sense he has a lot of protection from his high military aides, the people right around him, because those are people who have access to him and could deter him or convince him to talk peace talks or whatever. But do you have any confidence that they have any altitude with him and that they are with him or thinking more sensibly?

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.)

Well, and at some point, does it last forever or do they finally start looking at him going, “Wait, he doesn’t have all of his faculties. We don’t want to go down with his ship.” And I think there may be some of that. You’re even hearing that with some of the oligarchs possibly. So I think there’s a lot of opportunity to turn more people against Putin, both outside of Russia, but also inside.

On NATO involvement

Greta Van Susteren

Do you worry that NATO’s going to get dragged into this?

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.)

Well, NATO has clear guidelines, and especially as it relates to a direct attack on a NATO country.

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.)

But right now the focus needs to be on getting Ukraine as much help as they need, quickly. They’ve got to act like there’s a sense of emergency because there is. And look, while the world’s galvanized behind Zelensky and the people of Ukraine, you can’t just leave them out there fighting with broomsticks. You’ve got to give them the tools they need quickly.

Greta Van Susteren

All right. Under NATO, we’re all, everyone who’s party to NATO, Article V, we protect each other, if one is attacked, we’re all attacked. Do you consider hacking a cyber warfare? Would you consider that possibility to invoke that article?

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.)

Well, cyber warfare’s become a growing tool that Russia has used.

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.)

We need to take the cyber threat more seriously and maybe even look at some aggressive things by cyber mechanisms against them, because we know where it’s coming from. It’s state-sponsored cyber attacks coming from Russia. We’re seeing it against more American companies, more European countries, companies. But also to governments themselves, very much sponsored by Russia.

On inflation in the U.S.

Greta Van Susteren

We have inflation, we have gas prices, the rising food prices. American people are hurting. What’s your solution to this?

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.)

Yeah, when you start with inflation, this was already a problem prior to the invasion of Russia. This was a major problem. Really it was driven by the trillions of dollars in spending from Washington, paying people not to work, bailing out failed states so that they can keep doing a lot of the shutdowns that were hurting families, that were hurting our ability to get the economy back open. And so let’s make sure kids can be back at school, make sure economies are open again. Stop spending trillions of dollars in Washington. That would be a really good place to start.

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.)

But the other, and this is where energy is so important. Because before President Biden took office, we were paying less than $2 a gallon. And then, for gasoline, and then the price started going up dramatically, over 50%, before Russia invaded Ukraine, because President Biden shut off American energy. They haven’t allowed a new permit in months on any federal or private land in the United States. First they ban drilling on federal land. A court threw it out and so they said, “Okay, we’ll expand it,” and they expanded it to all drilling permits. They haven’t issued a new one. They haven’t approved a new pipeline under the Biden administration the entire time he has been president. They haven’t approved an LNG export terminal.

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.)

We could be helping our allies all throughout Europe so Germany doesn’t need to get their gas from Russia through Nord Stream. They can get it from America. And it would help our economy. It would stabilize energy prices in America and undermine Putin or other bad guys. We shouldn’t be replacing Putin’s oil with Iranian or Venezuelan and oil. Replace it with American energy. By the way, we’re much lower in terms of carbon emissions, when they talk about global warming and all of that. The best place to make energy is in America because we have better standards and it helps us control the price.

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.)

Otherwise cartels, by the way, OPEC, Iran, Russia, they want a high price of gasoline because they don’t have a supply and demand economy. They will limit production even when the price is high, because that’s how they operate their monopolies and cartels. In America we’re free market economy, but the Biden Administration has said you can’t get any new permits to drill. So if you can’t drill here, you’re allowing cartels and monopolies to control and raise the price of energy all around the world.

Greta Van Susteren

You mentioned Venezuela. In 2018, President Trump banned oil from Venezuela. President Biden has sent some representatives of Venezuela to talk about it, I assume to open up the oil. At the same time Venezuela has now released some political prisoners. It looks like a quid pro quo for that. Now, should we be dealing with Venezuela like this?

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.)

I don’t understand why President Biden seems to be infatuated with all these dictators around the world. It was Putin. He was begging Russia just weeks of ago, remember this, just weeks ago he was begging Russia to produce more oil. Putin was making $700 million a day selling oil to United States and Europe. That was helping fund his war, $700 million a day. Stop dealing with dictators. Make energy in America. For some reason, President Biden will not say yes to American energy. He’s begging dictators, he’s looking to Iran, he’s trying to call Saudi Arabia and they’re saying that, the reports that Saudi won’t even return his phone call. You don’t need to call any of those people. Stop dealing with dictators. Open up American energy. They have shut off any new permits on drilling and it’s having a cost.

Rev. Franklin Graham Highlights

Greta Van Susteren

Franklin, I’ve seen your field hospitals all over the world. I’ve seen them in Iraq, I’ve seen them also in Central Park for the pandemic. You’ve now got a field hospital set up where?

Rev. Franklin Graham, President and CEO, Samaritan’s Purse

It’s in Lviv, this would be in the Ukraine. We’ve got about 105 people on the ground right now. The hospitals started taking patients this weekend. We’ve also set up a clinic down at the train station. About 165 to, I don’t know, 180,000 people per day go through that railway station. And there’s so many of them that are sick, some are wounded. And there’s no medical facility so we’re setting up a triage facility there and we can take them from the train station to the hospital if they need further attention. Otherwise, we’ll patch them up and let them continue on toward the Polish border. Greta, it’s just a mess, but we’ve already helped 8,200 people with food distribution, hygiene kits. And we’ll just be doing more of this.

Greta Van Susteren

All right. So where has this hospital been that you’ve set up in Ukraine? Where was it before it went to the Ukraine?

Rev. Franklin Graham, President and CEO, Samaritan’s Purse

Well, we had it in a warehouse here in North Carolina. We normally keep about five hospitals in stock and we can rob Peter to pay Paul to expand a hospital if we need to borrow from another hospital. This particular hospital’s a tier two. We have two operating theaters. We’ll have an emergency room. We also have wards for 58 people. X-ray machines, those kinds of things. So it’s a full service hospital, but it’s in a tent.

Greta Van Susteren

All right. So it’s been basically in a shelf in a warehouse ready to go wherever the need was. So you put it on a big Samaritan’s Purse cargo plane and you send it over to some place in Poland. Is that where it was unloaded?

Rev. Franklin Graham, President and CEO, Samaritan’s Purse

It goes to Poland and then goes over land to Ukraine. Now the hospital, they’re on the shelf, but we constantly open the crates, things that are time sensitive, we replace those things that have to be replaced so that they’re fresh, always ready to go and they’re not stale, but they’re fresh. So it’s a work that we work on year round, Greta, keeping these hospitals in topnotch, working condition, ready to go at a moment’s notice.

Greta Van Susteren

Now, there are a lot of people working there, people I’ve met through Samaritan’s Purse, but one of them is your son, Edward. What is Edward telling you about what he’s seeing there?

Rev. Franklin Graham, President and CEO, Samaritan’s Purse

Edward is my son, of course, and he is seeing, it’s just a chaos at the border with tens of thousands of people trying to cross every hour.

Rev. Franklin Graham, President and CEO, Samaritan’s Purse

There’s going to be much more in the days to come as the fighting continues. And then the hospital itself, our team, I think Edward just was so impressed how the team, just everybody works. If a doctor sees a crate that needs to be carried, he’ll pick up the crate and carry it. Everybody works and everybody’s working together. We’re working with the ministry of health, of course, in the Ukraine. This is going to be, I think, a long-term deployment. I don’t see this war coming to an end anytime soon, Greta.

Greta Van Susteren

After the hospital, got to Poland and it got trucked to Ukraine, how long did it take to set it up?

Rev. Franklin Graham, President and CEO, Samaritan’s Purse

Well, it just takes a couple days to set it up because it is tents and the team knows how to set it up. We’re set up in a parking garage and we’re underground so we’ll have a level of protection there. We mark the hospital so people know it’s there and we mark it so planes that fly over can see it and know that it’s a hospital. It doesn’t mean it won’t be hit, but we feel that it needs to be identified. I think we’re well protected. We’re going to just do the best we can, Greta, to help the people of Ukraine. And we’re going to do it, of course, as a Christian, we do it in Jesus’ name. I want everyone to know that God loves them and cares for them and that God hasn’t turned his back on the Ukraine. He loves them. And I think it’s important that we show love to them.

