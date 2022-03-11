Broadcast Times

Ravnsborg impeachment committee to send cease and desist letter to Noem

The committee considering the impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is sending a “cease and desist” letter to Governor Noem because of what they see as inappropriate involvement in the inquiry.
State's Attorneys Michael Moore and Emily Sovell are sworn in to testify before the South...
State's Attorneys Michael Moore and Emily Sovell are sworn in to testify before the South Dakota State House committee tasked with considering the impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.(Austin Goss DNN/KOTA)
By Austin Goss
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:12 AM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakotans have a timeline for when the impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg will be voted on.

The State House’s Select Committee on Investigation, tasked with considering the impeachment of Ravnsborg, announced Thursday that they intended to deliver an investigative report and a recommendation as to whether or not the body should pursue impeachment by the end of March, in time for Veto Day. The report and recommendations will also be made available to the public.

Upon receipt of the report, House lawmakers will be unable to take any formal action on the report and recommendations for at least 14 days after it is received by the body, in accordance with the resolution that created the committee. Gosch told reports after the hearing that the full body will reconvene on April 12th to consider whether or not to impeach Ravnsborg.

Gosch also told reporters that the committee intends to send a cease and desist letter to the Executive branch for “attempting to taint the information out there.”

The decision to send that letter comes after Department of Public Safety Secretary Craig Price sent a public letter to Gosch laying out the case for why he believes Ravnsborg should be impeached.

In the letter, Price shared new information about Ravnsborg’s personal conduct and communications in the days after the crash.

“To go through information that is clearly not relevant to this situation, and trying to release it to the public to sway their opinion, how is that not an issue?” Gosch asked. “It is a disgusting disregard for due process.”

Should the House vote to impeach the Attorney General on April 12th, Senate lawmakers would have to wait at least 20 days before they could commence their own impeachment trial.

Copyright 2022 Gray Television. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Green State Credit Union looks to close the housing gap in Iowa
Even today in Iowa, the disparity between homeownership for Black and white Iowans is a start.
Kamehameha Schools students to carry on legacy of Song Contest in annual competition
Sophomores prepare for Kamehameha Schools Song Contest.
OPS barbershops part of new reading program
OPS barbershops part of new reading program
Huntsville councilwoman concerned over traffic safety
Juvenile justice bill passes through to House floor
If it becomes law, Bratcher’s bill would make several changes to juvenile justice.

GRETAWIRE

Even today in Iowa, the disparity between homeownership for Black and white Iowans is a start.

GRETAWIRE

Green State Credit Union looks to close the housing gap in Iowa

Sophomores prepare for Kamehameha Schools Song Contest.

GRETAWIRE

Kamehameha Schools students to carry on legacy of Song Contest in annual competition

OPS barbershops part of new reading program

GRETAWIRE

OPS barbershops part of new reading program

GRETAWIRE

Huntsville councilwoman concerned over traffic safety

If it becomes law, Bratcher’s bill would make several changes to juvenile justice.

GRETAWIRE

Juvenile justice bill passes through to House floor

One Percent Commission approves increase in funding for Jackson road repairs
One Percent Commission approves increase in funding for Jackson road repairs
Fix West Texas holds “Pay What You Can” vaccination clinic
Fix West Texas.
2022 Home Expo returns after absence last year due to COVID-19
2022 Home Expo