Broadcast Times

President presses Congress to pass legislation to boost U.S. manufacturing

The U.S. Innovation and Competition Act would help restore America as a domestic manufacturing powerhouse, according to President Joe Biden.
President presses Congress to pass legislation to boost U.S. manufacturing
President presses Congress to pass legislation to boost U.S. manufacturing
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden is calling on Congress to pass the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act.

The president said the legislation is geared towards restoring America into a domestic manufacturing powerhouse.

”Let’s not wait any longer,” said President Biden. “Send it to my desk. I’ll sign it.”

He made these remarks during his first State of the Union speech. He highlighted technology company Intel’s investment in building two semiconductor chip factories near Columbus, Ohio.

”I think too often when we think about chips, the conversation usually focuses on cars, but chips are a part of everything that we do,” said Rep. Shontel Brown (D-Ohio).

Rep. Brown said the factories will allow her state to play a prominent role in boosting chip production.

”That is an investment again where we’re investing in the American economy,” Brown said.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said two decades ago, America produced nearly 40% of the world’s semiconductor chips. Now, it’s declined to only 12%.

”Even scarier, 90% of the world’s leading edge semiconductors, the most sophisticated semiconductors, are made by a single company in Taiwan,” said Raimondo.

Raimondo said America’s manufacturing dependence on other countries is a national security vulnerability. She points to supply chain issues amplified by the pandemic and is encouraging lawmakers to work the details out of the bipartisan legislation to get it passed.

A vote has yet to be scheduled.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Texas judge hears case on state’s transgender youth investigations
FILE - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott makes a campaign stop in Wichita Falls, Texas. A Texas judge is...
Iowa senator leads GOP call for President Biden to send MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine
Sen. Joni Ernst leads GOP call for Biden to send MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine
GOP senators urge Biden to send Polish warplanes to Ukraine
President Joe Biden is being urged to answer the plea from Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
US to ease nationwide mask mandate on transit next month
FILE - Patrick Foye, Chairman and CEO of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, hands out...

GRETAWIRE

Even today in Iowa, the disparity between homeownership for Black and white Iowans is a start.

GRETAWIRE

Green State Credit Union looks to close the housing gap in Iowa

Sophomores prepare for Kamehameha Schools Song Contest.

GRETAWIRE

Kamehameha Schools students to carry on legacy of Song Contest in annual competition

State's Attorneys Michael Moore and Emily Sovell are sworn in to testify before the South...

GRETAWIRE

Ravnsborg impeachment committee to send cease and desist letter to Noem

OPS barbershops part of new reading program

GRETAWIRE

OPS barbershops part of new reading program

GRETAWIRE

Huntsville councilwoman concerned over traffic safety

If it becomes law, Bratcher’s bill would make several changes to juvenile justice.

GRETAWIRE

Juvenile justice bill passes through to House floor

One Percent Commission approves increase in funding for Jackson road repairs
One Percent Commission approves increase in funding for Jackson road repairs
Fix West Texas holds “Pay What You Can” vaccination clinic
Fix West Texas.
2022 Home Expo returns after absence last year due to COVID-19
2022 Home Expo