Kamehameha Schools students to carry on legacy of Song Contest in annual competition

Sophomores prepare for Kamehameha Schools Song Contest.
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - They’re back at the Blaisdell Arena after a two-year pandemic break from live performances.

“Sitting tall, lights, camera, action and hoike, it’s so exciting,” said Kalua Leong, Kamehameha choral music teacher.

The theme for this year’s 102nd Annual Kamehameha Schools Song Contest is “Ola Mau O Kamehameha,” which celebrates the school’s musical legacy.

The event will air live this Friday, March 11 on K5.
“The singing, seeing our students at NBC, our judges, smelling the lei, smelling the flower and hearing the beautiful songs, it’s all going to happen this year,” said Alika Young, Kamehameha performing arts department head.

Kamehameha leaders say it was important to carry on the Song Contest through a virtual format, but now more than ever it’s important to carry on together.

“With everything that has happened with COVID and not having the competition for the past two years, we thought it would be a wonderful opportunity for us as a school to honor and celebrate the early generation of our music teachers here at the school,” said Young.

There will be 10 competition songs and each one was arranged by past Kamehameha music teachers.

Song Contest typically takes year to plan and when the school year started in August, organizers weren’t even sure if there could be an in person competition. Now with relaxed restrictions and increased protocols, the entire school is making sure students will be ready.

“I think that they’ll be ready, but they aren’t sure what they are ready to do yet because they’ve never been in the Blaisdell,” said Leong.

To make live format come to life, students need to overcome any trepidation of singing and the overwhelming feeling of being together for the first time.

You can watch the event live on K5 this Friday.

The pre-show begins at 7 p.m. with the live competition to follow at 7:30 p.m.

