Green State Credit Union looks to close the housing gap in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Even today in Iowa, the disparity between homeownership for Black and white Iowans is a start.

Three out of every four white Iowans own a home; compare that to less than one out of every four Black Iowans.

“Some people look at what you look like and deny you that opportunity,” said NAACP President Dedric Doolin.

Doolin said denying Black people a loan or insurance wasn’t a new issue, and it was one people in Eastern Iowa still face.

“Realtors often don’t want to show people of color, particularly Black people, and homes to purchase or rent,” he said.

The U.S. Census Bureau said the White homeownership rate was 74%, more than triple that of Black homeownership at 23%. That’s the sixth-highest margin in the nation. Green State Credit Union wants to try and close that gap.

“Homeownership is such an advantages way to create inter-generational wealth,” said Green State President Jeff Disterhoft.

Disterhoft said they would be committing $1-billion towards loans specifically, going towards people of color in the next 9-years. This was an expansion of a promise they made in 2021 to commit $500-million.

“I hope this is an impetus to get people on board,” he said. “If we do $1-billion over the next 9-years, great, but it’s not going to cure all of our illnesses in the state or region. We want this to be a springboard for other credit unions to join us.”

The process to qualify for this loan would be the same for anyone walking into the door. That’s something Doolin said was the whole point to stop the ongoing impact of redlining and other racist housing practices.

