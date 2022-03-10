Broadcast Times

One Percent Commission approves increase in funding for Jackson road repairs

One Percent Commission approves increase in funding for Jackson road repairs
One Percent Commission approves increase in funding for Jackson road repairs(WLBT)
By Quentin Smith
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 12:03 AM EST
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Capital City wants to move forward with making repairs to two heavily traveled roads and bridges.

Wednesday, Jackson’s One Percent Oversight Commission approved paying an increased cost to pay for the projects.

The commission agreed to pay roughly $5.7 million to make the improvements.

Here are the four projects:

The commission wants to lay down pavement along two roads: Terry Road: I-20 to McDowell Road, and Meadowbrook Road: I:55 to Northbrook Drive.

Commissioners also want to make repairs to two bridges, one on Mill Street over Town Creek and the other on Terry Road over Cany Creek.

The plans were approved by the commission in 2019, however, a contract was never awarded for three of the projects. Now, a bigger price tag has been attached to the repairs.

“What we’ve seen is basically supply and demand,” said city engineer Dr. Charles Williams. “The demand has been very high on supplies and, unfortunately, due to materials being very scarce, costs have increased. We’re seeing it in pipe and steel, and other supplies that we use for construction.”

Board member Pete Perry says he had issues with paying an increased price for the project along Terry Road.

“In 2019, February 2019, the estimated cost of the project at that time was $2.4 million,” he said. “They took bids that came in. Total cost is going to be slightly over $4 million now. There was only one bidder, and it concerns me to have a 50-60 percent overrun of what we originally thought it was going to be.”

The next step is for the city council to make a vote on whether to approve these projects. Dr. Williams says he hopes to have the item on the agenda for the next council meeting.

