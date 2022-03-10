Huntsville councilwoman concerned over traffic safety

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With all the growth Huntsville is experiencing, Huntsville City Council Member Francis Akridge is taking the initiative to make sure our roads keep up.

Akridge held a town hall meeting to get input from the public on how to make roads in the Rocket City a safer place to drive.

In that meeting, HPD says that the leading cause of accidents are drivers following too close. That contributed to over 1,200 wrecks in 2021. The number two leading factor of wrecks was misjudging stopping distance.

Akridge says now is the time to change driving behavior and road design.

Huntsville Police Capt. Mike Izzo says for half a million people traveling through Huntsville every day our accidents numbers are not bad.

However, he says the two leading causes of wrecks have a common denominator.

“We get in a rush and we follow too closely. When we go through our PowerPoint is this thing. When we started here we have a lot of accidents you will not even see a skid mark because somebody’s face was buried in this thing,” said Capt. Izzo.

If you missed the meeting and have traffic safety concerns you can reach out to Huntsville’s Traffic Engineering Department.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.