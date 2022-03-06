UPDATE: Fort Sill releases identity of soldier who died following training exercise

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - We’re learning more about a Fort Sill soldier who died following a training exercise this week.

Officials say Private Estanley Cabrera began showing signs of distress after the exercise on Thursday.

That’s when unit leaders and medical personnel began resuscitation and called 911.

The 24-year-old was transported to Comanche County Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In a statement today, Major General Kenneth Kamper said quote, “The tragic loss of a teammate deeply saddens the entire Fort Sill team. Our deepest condolences go out to Private Cabrera’s family, friends and fellow soldiers.”

