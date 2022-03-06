Broadcast Times

UPDATE: Fort Sill releases identity of soldier who died following training exercise

Officials say Private Estanley Cabrera began showing signs of distress after the exercise on...
Officials say Private Estanley Cabrera began showing signs of distress after the exercise on Thursday.
By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - We’re learning more about a Fort Sill soldier who died following a training exercise this week.

Officials say Private Estanley Cabrera began showing signs of distress after the exercise on Thursday.

That’s when unit leaders and medical personnel began resuscitation and called 911.

The 24-year-old was transported to Comanche County Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In a statement today, Major General Kenneth Kamper said quote, “The tragic loss of a teammate deeply saddens the entire Fort Sill team. Our deepest condolences go out to Private Cabrera’s family, friends and fellow soldiers.”

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fix West Texas holds “Pay What You Can” vaccination clinic
Fix West Texas.
2022 Home Expo returns after absence last year due to COVID-19
2022 Home Expo
QC Mallards take on Flint Generals, raise money for breast cancer prevention and detection program
All net proceeds from the game and signed jersey auction will go to the breast cancer...
Sisseton tribal landmarks added to National Register of Historic Places
The Sisseton Agency Headquarters and Wacipi Grounds were honored in February by being added to...
To combat COVID, these specially trained dogs take their sniffing skills to a Maui school
The animals sniff swab samples from people as they arrive at school and can detect the virus in...

GRETAWIRE

Fix West Texas.

GRETAWIRE

Fix West Texas holds “Pay What You Can” vaccination clinic

2022 Home Expo

GRETAWIRE

2022 Home Expo returns after absence last year due to COVID-19

All net proceeds from the game and signed jersey auction will go to the breast cancer...

GRETAWIRE

QC Mallards take on Flint Generals, raise money for breast cancer prevention and detection program

The Sisseton Agency Headquarters and Wacipi Grounds were honored in February by being added to...

GRETAWIRE

Sisseton tribal landmarks added to National Register of Historic Places

The animals sniff swab samples from people as they arrive at school and can detect the virus in...

GRETAWIRE

To combat COVID, these specially trained dogs take their sniffing skills to a Maui school

The amended definition would include situations in which a victim’s physical or verbal attempts...

GRETAWIRE

Indiana bill would close a loophole when defining rape

Maui remembers beloved biologist, known for saving Native Hawaiian species
Dr. Fern Duvall.
Atlanta lawmakers consider task force for thieves targeting film and production houses
Equipment worth millions stolen from production company's. More than 30 company's reported...
Tornado survivors receive checks from RASK and Kentucky Realtors for housing costs
Tornado survivors receive checks from RASK and Kentucky Realtors