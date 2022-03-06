Broadcast Times

Fix West Texas holds “Pay What You Can” vaccination clinic

On Saturday, Fix West Texas hosted a drive-thru ‘pay what you can’ clinic in Odessa for pets in need of vaccinations.
Fix West Texas.
Fix West Texas.(Stephanie Douglas/CBS7)
By Kate Porter
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 12:29 AM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Saturday, Fix West Texas hosted a drive-thru ‘pay what you can’ clinic in Odessa for pets in need of vaccinations.

Hundreds of cars lined up at the Ector County Coliseum west-side parking lot to receive rabies vaccinations, spay and neuter vouchers, and microchips for their dog or cat at a low cost owners could afford.

Fix West Texas says it’s important to put on this event to help the community keep pets healthy, prevent diseases and unwanted pregnancies.

Laura Vega, pet parent to pug “Biggie” says this was a huge help to her financially.

“I couldn’t really afford them to get the vaccine, because I usually go to Mexico and they do it over there, it’s about a five-hour drive in my family is there. But I couldn’t go and I heard about this event and I was like oh that’s perfect,” said Vega.

Pet owners who attended were also provided free dog or cat food.

On Sunday, Fix West Texas will be holding another pay what you can vaccination clinic at the Reyes Mashburn Nelms park from 1 to 3 PM.

