Sisseton tribal landmarks added to National Register of Historic Places

SISSETON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sisseton Agency Headquarters and Wacipi Grounds were honored in February by being added to the National Registry of Historical Places.

The register is a federal list of places recognized as important in American history.

”Part of the reason why we wanted to nominate it is to preserve that history. The history isn’t always told by buildings or objects. To us, often it’s our cultural landscape or a place,” said District 1 Representative Tamara St. John.

The Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate tribe has been established since 1867, so there was no shortage of history in the archives to choose from when preparing the application.

”Pages and pages. I mean, the actual nomination application was very thick. I believe it was 206 pages,” said Dianne Desrosiers, a Tribal Historic Preservation Officer.

For tribal elder Vine Marks, the process of researching for the application brought back memories of his childhood and racing horses on the Wacipi Grounds.

”Going out there and seeing that stuff brings back memories of when I was small. I feel lucky that I’ve seen a lot of that stuff, but I didn’t see everything the way that it first was,” said Marks.

For other members of the tribe, the recognition is symbolic of how hard the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate have worked to keep their traditions alive since the days of cultural assimilation attempts from the U.S. government

”You know, it’s symbolic of us as a people and our survival here, so it means a lot to us,” said Desrosiers.

The Tribal Historic Preservation Office and Archival Department hope to hold a celebration of the recognition around the Fourth of July this year.

