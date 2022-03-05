QC Mallards take on Flint Generals, raise money for breast cancer prevention and detection program

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Friday night, a long-time heated rivalry between the Quad City Mallards and Flint Generals was rekindled at the Taxslayer Center, but the game was about a lot more than just hockey.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun. It’s nice to get to know some of the villains, the old nemesis in a different light,” said Carl LeBlanc, a former Mallards player. ”Back then it was a really heated rivalry. Obviously, it’s awesome to see my old teammates again and very exciting.”

All net proceeds from the game and signed jersey auction will go to the breast cancer prevention and detection program through the Genesis Health Services Foundation.

“I hope it sticks in [the fans’] minds that not everyone is fortunate to be able to go and get a screening, have it covered by an insurance program, or even have the knowledge that a screening is needed,” said Missy Gowey, Genesis Foundation’s executive director. “It’s a way for us to get ahead of early-stage cancers and give people the best opportunity to have a full recovery. There are probably about 300 cases each year diagnosed in Iowa and as many as 1,000 cases in Illinois. What we try to do is provide these vouchers so that people who would have a financial challenge to getting a screening would not see that as an obstacle.”

“This is the most important part. It’s a blessing to be able to give back,” LeBlanc said.

Gowey said it is great to see people using sports for a larger cause.

“I want the whole community to rally around people, around breast imaging. I want people to understand those screenings save lives. It’s really a great evening. A win-win for everybody,” Gowey said.

Fans also enjoyed a ticketed meet and greet with the players after the game. An estimate on how much money was raised is still being totaled.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.