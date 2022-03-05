FULL EPISODE: 3/6/2022 Senator Rick Scott talks Ukraine, midterms, and SCOTUS

Washington, DC – Greta Van Susteren interviewed Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), and Nina Khrushcheva, professor of international affairs at The New School and the great-granddaughter of former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev, for Gray Television’s “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” airing Sunday, March 6, 2022.

Sen. Scott called Russian President Vladimir Putin “a murderous thug” for his actions against Ukraine, and said: “I hope the Biden administration will do everything they can to make sure we just absolutely cripple the Russian economy because I think unfortunately that’s the only way we’re going to stop this.” Scott also criticized President Biden for not having done enough to deter Putin.

When asked whether he would be willing to put U.S. troops on the ground in Ukraine, Sen. Scott answered: “You should always keep all your options open …I don’t think you should ever take it off the table.”

On Putin’s nuclear threat, Scott said: “I hope that Putin and the military leaders in Russia are not crazy enough to basically kill an unbelievable number of people as a result of a nuclear weapon … but I think what you have to look at, always take people for their word. If they’re threatening you, you better listen to them. And so I think we’ve got to do everything we can to make sure that doesn’t happen. But appeasement’s not an answer.”

Nina Khrushcheva, who co-authored the book “In Putin’s Footsteps: Searching For The Soul Of An Empire Across Russia’s Eleven Time Zones,” told Van Susteren that her great-grandfather, former Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev “would be appalled” by Putin’s actions, adding that the former Soviet leader “loved Ukraine and … he never thought that Russia is superior to Ukraine.”

Khrushcheva said that Putin’s brutality is no surprise. “It’s not that he suddenly woke up and became that bad … It is just an increase of brutal tactics that before he would use in certain instances, but much smaller instances. And now he just went full-blown dictatorship.”

On ending Russian oil imports

Greta Van Susteren

You introduced a bill this week with other Republicans to stop the U.S. from buying more Russian oil right now. Speaker Pelosi has said that she’s in favor, too. So, when can this get stopped? I mean, how fast can we move this? And what do you see as the immediate impact?

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.)

Well, first off, what we have to do is we have to stop importing Russian oil. And then number two, we got to get our oil and gas industry back on track. We’ve got to allow the Keystone pipeline to get restarted and completed. We’ve got to make sure we allow drilling on federal lands where we can do it safely.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.)

But on top of that, stop this ridiculous attitude that oil and gas is bad. I mean, you want to be self-sufficient, whether it’s oil and gas or pharmaceuticals, whatever it is, this country needs to be self-sufficient. And we are on track to head towards self-sufficiency. You can’t help other countries if you can’t help yourself. And so, we’ve got to get our oil and gas industry ramped up. We got to be in a position that we can not only take care of ourselves but take care of our allies.

On the Ukraine-Russia war, Putin, Biden, and sanctions

Greta Van Susteren

Senator, President Macron of France spoke to President Putin this week, a long talk, and President Macron says the worst is yet to come. I don’t know exactly what he means, but what’s your fear on this?

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.)

Well, my heart goes out to the Ukrainian people. I’m really impressed with their fight, with their determination for freedom and liberty. Everything I’ve seen, what President Zelenskyy has done. He’s doing his best to lead his country in a very difficult time.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.)

How disgusting that you have a murderous thug like Putin doing this and killing innocent men, women and children, and just causing an unbelievable humanitarian crisis. So I hope the Ukrainian people will have the resources to defend themselves.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.)

I hope that every American says, “I’m never going to buy another product made in Russia again.” I hope companies that sell Russian products stop selling them in this country. We’ve got to just do everything we can. I hope the Biden administration will do everything they can to make sure we just absolutely cripple the Russian economy because I think unfortunately that’s the only way we’re going to stop this.

Greta Van Susteren

Has he shown any indication, President Putin, that he cares about these sanctions?

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.)

I don’t think so. I’ve not seen anything to suggest he cares about the sanctions, but I think every leader, ultimately, is going to be held accountable somehow. I mean, it’s hard to have a totalitarian government where no one has rights and their livelihood is devastated. So what you hope is that the Russian citizens will rise up and the world community will, too.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.)

But then the other hope is that the Ukrainian citizens just have the fight in them to really fight for this democracy. And if it does, it’s not just helping the Ukraine, it’s helping all of us that believe in democracy. Because if Putin is not stopped there, then he will be going into Lithuania or Estonia and Xi will be questioning whether he should go into Taiwan. So, this is a tough time for the world. Biden was not able to deter Putin. I think the Afghanistan withdrawal, the debacle, emboldened these dictators around the world, and then giving Putin the Nord Stream 2 pipeline with no ramifications, I think the Biden administration could have gotten more resources to Ukraine earlier. But right now, we are where we are, so we just have to work hard.

On Putin’s nuclear threat

Greta Van Susteren

I suspect that one of the concerns of the White House, as well as most Americans is, and we’ve now heard President Putin sort of make a veiled threat about using nuclear weapons and even the Foreign Minister Lavrov has made some veiled threat about them ... Are you worried that we’re going to get into that, where there will be a nuclear weapon used or even if there had been something done in advance of the invasion that perhaps that would’ve triggered that with Putin, if the U.S. got more involved?

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.)

I hope that Putin and the military leaders in Russia are not crazy enough to basically kill an unbelievable number of people as a result of a nuclear weapon. I hope that doesn’t happen, but I think what you have to look at, always take people for their word. If they’re threatening you, you better listen to them. And so I think we’ve got to do everything we can to make sure that doesn’t happen. But appeasement’s not an answer.

On U.S. troop involvement

Greta Van Susteren

Is there some line for you at which point you would say we should put U.S. troops on the ground in Ukraine? I mean, are we just sort of going to be spectators? We’re going to impose sanctions. We’ll provide money for humanitarian relief and weapons, but is there a point where you’d want to have U.S. soldiers in there?

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.)

I think, Greta, the way you should look at it is you should always keep all your options open. You should never tell your adversary exactly what you’re going to do. I’m hopeful that with the right resources, the Ukrainian people, the Ukrainian military will be able to defend their freedom. I hope that Europe continues to show up, and they are. I mean, it’s frustrating that there was not enough done earlier to deter Putin, but now hopefully everybody will show up and do everything they can. But your hope is that you would never, ever again, ever have to put American men and women at risk. I don’t think you should ever take it off the table. But the goal here is to give Ukrainians the resources so they can do this on their own.

On Sen. Scott’s 11-point “Rescue America” plan

Greta Van Susteren

Do you expect that other members of the Senate, that they will use that plan in their campaign to get re-elected, those who are up for reelection and those seeking the office for the first time?

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.)

Well, I put out an 11-step plan, not in my role as the Chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, but in my role as a U.S. Senator, with the idea that we’ve got to figure out how to change the direction of this country. I think our country’s in deep trouble. We have an open border. We have our kids not being taught that this is a great country. We have Democrats saying they want to defund the police. We have a woke military. And I think the woke Left has just taken over this entire country. And so, I think it’s important that we start talking about what we’re going to do when we win. I believe we will win in November, but we’ve got to be clear what we’re going to do, so we have a game plan.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.)

I’m a business guy. I write business plans and I work the plan. That’s how I had success in business. That’s how I had success as Governor of Florida. I think we’ve got a lot of work to do to turn this country around and I want to have this as a starting point for a conversation. I know people have different ideas, but I believe we really ought to have an idea what we’re going to do after we get a majority in November.

On the midterms elections

Greta Van Susteren

What do you project could be the result of the midterms in terms of Republican Senators? You’ve got a tough race in my home state, Senator Ron Johnson. He’s got a tough race. I mean, you can’t afford to lose any seats and you’ve got to pick up seats. So tell me your strategy.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.)

So, it always comes down to the first thing: great candidates. We have great candidates running across the country, then you’ve got to make sure you raise the resources. And the Senatorial Committee, the Republican Senatorial Committee, has had record fundraising. Our senators are raising unbelievable amounts of money right now. And then you’ve got to have a good message. And if the message is done at state by state, campaign by campaign, and when you do, you win races and that’s what’s going to happen across this country.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.)

Ron Johnson, his race is not going to be an easy race, but Ron Johnson is a hard worker. He cares deeply about this country. His opponent is going to ultimately be a Bernie Sanders supporter. So, I think Ron’s going to have actually a big win. I believe we have every opportunity to pick up in Georgia, in Arizona, in Nevada, New Hampshire. And there might be other states where we have great candidates and we’re raising our money. The Biden agenda, Greta, is very unpopular. Biden is becoming very unpopular. So, I think we have every opportunity to win. We’ve just got to work hard between now and November.

On President Biden’s Supreme Court pick, Ketanji Brown Jackson

Greta Van Susteren

Do you have any special questions that you would like asked of her? Or do you have any questions about her qualifications?

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.)

Well, I have not had the opportunity to meet with her, I look forward to meeting with her, and mine’s pretty simple. I believe in the constitution. There’s three branches of government. The judiciary is not the legislative branch. I had the opportunity to appoint 407 judges while I was governor of Florida. And in every case, my issue was simple. Do you understand you’re not the legislative branch, your job is to interpret the law, enforce the law, but not make new law? And so, that’s what I’ll be asking her. And on all judges, that’s the only thing I really care about. Are you going to do that? And are you going to be humble?

Greta Van Susteren

And if she says yes, even though she’s nominated by the Democratic party president, you would vote yes?

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.)

If you look at her background, absolutely. If I can look at her background and feel very comfortable. But my standard when I was governor is it’s your responsibility to prove to me that you’re going to be somebody that’s going to interpret the law and not make new law.

On inflation

Greta Van Susteren

Do you hold President Biden accountable for the inflation at the level it is? Number one. And number two, what would you do differently right now to curb that?

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.)

Well, what you got to do is we got to quit spending money in excess of what we collect. Running deficits only ends up, we end up with inflation at some point. Making it difficult for businesses to compete by making it difficult for them to be in business, making it difficult for them to produce because they have unreasonable regulations, that means you have less competition, which causes prices to go up. Having a federal reserve that has over an $8 trillion balance sheet and running up the money supply, that causes inflation. So what you’ve got to do is you’ve got to balance the budget, you’ve got to get rid of regulations you don’t need. You’ve got to streamline the permitting process. You got to get as much competition as you can for our businesses. And the federal reserve has got to reduce its balance sheet.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.)

There’s no logic to that, but I can say up here it’s been very difficult to get people to think inflation. I grew up in a very poor family. I watched my mom struggle to put food on the table, buy gas, and that’s going on all across this country. I have people all across my state, they’re saying, “Look at these gas prices. Look at these food prices. How could I afford this?” People are having to go to food banks. They’ve never gone to food banks before. People are taking second and third jobs just to try to make ends meet. This has got to stop. It’s hurting our poorest families, hurts our families on fixed income. And I just think about my mom every time I think about the inflation, exactly all the things that she went through.

Greta Van Susteren

When you talk about gas prices, the first thing I think of is that if we were to put our energy business back online, it would take some time to pick up what’s been taken offline domestically. At the same time, though, is that your bill says stop buying oil and energy from Russia. So if there’s going to be less bought, that means the supply goes down. When the supply goes down, the prices go up. So the American people, if we stop buying energy from Russia right now, they’re going to see their gas prices go up even higher in the short term. And I don’t know if short term means six months, year or whatever. So, how do you reconcile all these?

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.)

Well, I think we need to stop buying Russian oil and I think we’re going to have to figure out how to be as energy-efficient as we can. Then you’re right, we’ve got to get the oil and gas industry back on track. Start growing our oil and gas supplies again, make sure we’re energy independent, and it’s sort of all the above. It’s going to be a lot of work. What Biden did by shutting down the Keystone pipeline, by just going after, constantly going after, the oil and gas industry really had a negative impact and it’s going to take a while. But I know the American people are resilient. If there was a plan and they felt comfortable with it, they’d work through that plan.

Nina Khrushcheva Highlights

Greta Van Susteren

Your great-grandfather was Nikita Khrushchev who spent much of his life in Ukraine. What do you think that he would be saying about all this now?

Nina Khrushcheva, Great-Granddaughter of Nikita Khrushchev

I don’t know. He has been dead for 70 years, no, 50 years. I think he would be appalled. He’s looking at bombed... We are looking at bomb cities in Ukraine. And he was the one who reconstructed Ukraine after World War II with the Nazis. So now, in defense of Ukraine against some mythological Nazis that Putin says they are there, he’s bombing that country Nikita Khrushchev helped to restore. I think that would give him a giant pause if not a lot of screaming. But I also think, he, of course, like also Soviet leaders, there’s a lot of crimes against human rights and national rights and all other rights, he genuinely liked Ukraine. He actually always wanted to help it.

Nina Khrushcheva, Great-Granddaughter of Nikita Khrushchev

I think he would be appalled by that really just because he loved Ukraine and he also, unlike many Soviet leaders, Russian leaders, he never thought that Russia is superior to Ukraine, which actually makes him quite special, quite different from everybody else.

Greta Van Susteren

You have met Putin. You met him a number of years ago. Can you tell me your impression of him?

Nina Khrushcheva, Great-Granddaughter of Nikita Khrushchev

Well, the first time I met him when he was Prime Minister and Boris Yeltsin in 1999. Putin likes culture. He loves culture.

Nina Khrushcheva, Great-Granddaughter of Nikita Khrushchev

And in 1999, he was very humble, showing that he appreciates the masters of Russian culture and Georgian culture and charmed the whole Moscow audience. There were about 20 people there. They all were representatives of cultural elite. And he’s from St. Petersburg, from Leningrad, which, of course, Moscow thought was a slight appendage or a smaller city. And they fell in love with him. And in fact, I think that in 2000, when he was voted for as the President of Russia, a lot of it had to do with the recognition of the Moscow cultural elite. That’s the man who understands us. See how wrong they were.

Greta Van Susteren

What happened? Because now we look and it’s so unbelievably cruel what is going on in Ukraine, whether it’s bombing a hospital or he just won’t stop and you’ve got the humanitarian crisis … What is he like now? Why is he doing this?

Nina Khrushcheva, Great-Granddaughter of Nikita Khrushchev

Well, it’s not like he’s new doing this … [In] ‘99, there was another war that he oversaw, was the war in Chechnya, the pacifying war of the Chechen separatists, the Chechen fighters for independence. Some of them were indeed Islamic fundamentalists, but not all. And that war was cruel and brutal and very quick. And that’s how Putin first cemented his popularity among many Russians because he was fighting the insurgency against the unity of the Russian state.

Nina Khrushcheva, Great-Granddaughter of Nikita Khrushchev

And so we fast forward 23 years and the rhetoric today on Russian television or in Russian public space, which essentially now is completely devoid of any oppositional voices, and any oppositional voice can get 15 years in prison for promoting fakes about the war, that is Russian army is not victorious. The same language of we are cleaning the brotherly nation from the Nazi element before it was Islamic fundamentalism is very, very similar. It’s not that he suddenly woke up and became that bad. It is just an increase of brutal tactics that before he would use in certain instances, but much smaller instances. And now he just went full-blown dictatorship.

