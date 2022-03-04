Broadcast Times

Tornado survivors receive checks from RASK and Kentucky Realtors for housing costs

By Ana Medina
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 12:08 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some tornado survivors in Bowling Green were able to receive financial help earlier today from the Realtor Association of Southern Kentucky and Kentucky Realtors.

In an effort to continue helping families affected by the December tornadoes both organizations teamed up to hand out checks to help local families.

The assistance comes from the Realtors Relief Foundation.

Kentucky Realtors applied for aid and were granted $1.5 million to help families in the bluegrass with housing costs.

Danielle Byrum whose house was destroyed by the storms is one of the recipients of a check and says she is grateful for the aid but more than anything to be alive.

“They reached out to me about two days ago, letting me know that I can come and pick up a check. So I’m really excited about that, because I know like any amount at this point, will help. Me and my family, we greatly appreciate it because we can use all the help that we can get,” says Byrum.

Anyone who may still need assistance can fill out an application, those with RASK and Kentucky Realtors say they still have money to help those in need.

Click here to apply.

