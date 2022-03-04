Broadcast Times

NATO rules out policing no-fly zone over war-hit Ukraine

By LORNE COOK
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO countries refused on Friday to police a no-fly zone over Ukraine, warning that such a move could provoke widespread war in Europe with nuclear power Russia, the organization’s top civilian official said.

Speaking after chairing a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his counterparts, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg acknowledged the suffering of the Ukrainian people, as Russia ramps up its use of heavy firepower, shelling cities and other sites, forcing more than a million people out of the country.

“What is taking place now in Ukraine is horrific. It’s painful and we see human suffering, we see destruction at a scale we haven’t seen in Europe since the Second World War,” he said. But, he added: “We are not going to move into Ukraine, neither on the ground, nor in the Ukrainian airspace.”

Under a collective security guarantee binding NATO’s 30 member countries — Article 5 of its founding treaty — all allies must come to the defense of an ally if it finds itself under attack. Any shooting down of a NATO warplane by Russia could trigger that clause.

“The only way to implement a no-fly zone is to send NATO fighter planes into Ukrainian airspace, and then impose that no-fly zone by shooting down Russian planes,” Stoltenberg said. He said allies believe that “if we did that, we would end up with something that could end in a full-fledged war in Europe.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appealed for the West to enforce a no-fly zone over his country, most recently after a fire overnight at one of Ukraine’s nuclear plants, the largest in Europe.

Caption

But, Stoltenberg said, “we are not part of this conflict, and we have a responsibility to ensure that it does not escalate and spread beyond Ukraine, because that would be even more devastating and more dangerous.”

NATO members and officials are alarmed at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s threat to use nuclear weapons should one of their number get involved in his war on Ukraine. NATO has no weapons itself, but the United States, Britain and France are nuclear powers, like Russia.

NATO has mobilized thousands of troops backed by aircraft, tanks and heavy equipment and deployed them to countries on its eastern flank near Ukraine and Russia, such as Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Romania, which are nervous about Putin’s intentions for their future.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Videos in this story may contain disturbing content.

At a second round of talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations Thursday, Putin warned Ukraine that it must quickly accept the Kremlin’s demand for its “demilitarization” and declare itself a neutral country, thereby renouncing any bid to join NATO.

NATO insists that its door remains open to any European country that wants to join and can fulfill the obligations of membership. Stoltenberg said that the world’s biggest security organization will also step up cooperation with already close allies Finland and Sweden.

Blinken also held talks in Brussels Friday with members of the Group of Seven major powers and European Union countries.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Supreme Court reinstates death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber
FILE - This file photo released April 19, 2013, by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows...
Biden seeks $10B for aid to Ukraine, $22.5B for coronavirus
FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
Purdue Pharma, US states agree to new opioid settlement
FILE - This Tuesday, May 8, 2007 file photo shows the logo for pharmaceutical giant Purdue...
Kyiv shrines, memorials with powerful symbolic value at risk
FILE - The Monastery of the Caves, also known as Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, one of the holiest sites...

GRETAWIRE

Equipment worth millions stolen from production company's. More than 30 company's reported...

GRETAWIRE

Atlanta lawmakers consider task force for thieves targeting film and production houses

Tornado survivors receive checks from RASK and Kentucky Realtors

GRETAWIRE

Tornado survivors receive checks from RASK and Kentucky Realtors for housing costs

Mecklenburg County commissioner Vilma Leake boarded a CATS bus Thursday afternoon in Charlotte.

GRETAWIRE

Meck Co. commissioner, community members ride CATS bus after safety concerns

The United Way of Adams county exceeded their 2021 campaign goal.

Politics

United Way of Adams County exceeds 2021 campaign goal

Left to right: Lewie Stevens (Father), Therese Day Stevens (Mother), Tuli Stevens, Carly...

GRETAWIRE

Floyd County teen adopted from Ukraine shares view on country’s crisis

Downtown entertainment district

GRETAWIRE

Proposed entertainment district in downtown Bowling Green raises concerns for some

Tyler cyclists hope to restore Cotton Belt Trail bed for walkers, bicyclists
Members of Tyler cycling groups met Wednesday night to discuss possibly restoring the Cotton...
Zoning proposal would create road behind businesses across from Levis Commons
The neighborhood south of the I-75/475 split near the Perrysburg water tower is known as...
Fertilizer prices on rise ahead of spring planting
Fertilizer prices on rise