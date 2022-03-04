Meck Co. commissioner, community members ride CATS bus after safety concerns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nearly three weeks after the murder of CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera, Mecklenburg County Commissioner Vilma Leake and community members rode a bus to get a firsthand account of what drivers face.

“I wanted to just see for myself what the atmosphere was like and the security or non security for people that look like me going to service this community,” Leake said.

Safety and security have been concerns drivers have rallied for since Rivera was murdered while driving a CATS bus.

Tuesday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced 21-year-old Darian Dru Thavychith had been arrested and charged with murder and shooting into occupied property.

“I want you to see where this no safety around the bus driver. To see no support, no police protection, no sheriff protection, nobody is protected on this bus and I worry about that. I’m here today, but who is going to be here tonight, who is going to be here tomorrow?” Leake questioned.

That worry is what also brought members of Charlotte’s clergy on board for the hour ride.

“The faith community has a voice to speak on behalf of people, especially for those who don’t have a voice. And so our participation today is to say that in many of our communities, our churches reside in the areas where people ride the bus, and we want them to be safe.”

Earlier this week, CATS CEO John Lewis reiterated they are working on solutions with drivers -- including an increase presence in security.

On this route Thursday, there was one CMPD officer waiting at a stop.

It’s something a former operator says is not usual.

“You know, officers don’t normally get on the bus and ask an operator, ‘how they’re doing and are they fine.’ According to my knowledge, tonight I’ve heard from different operators that nothing has changed.”

Drivers are hoping change happens quick.

“It’s not a one day affair. They’re meetings going to be held and in those meetings we’re going to ask for the city do it’s job. I’m sick of them not doing what they’re suppose to do for our people in this community,” Leake added.

