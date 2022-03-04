Indiana bill would close a loophole when defining rape

Broadcast Times

The amended definition would include situations in which a victim’s physical or verbal attempts to refuse sexual actions of another are ignored.(WRTV)
Published: Mar. 4, 2022
(WNDU) - A bill, sponsored by Indiana Sen. Mike Bohacek (Michiana Shores) would close a loophole in state law surrounding the definition of rape.

The current definition of rape is a victim who is threatened, forced, mentally incapacitated, or unaware that sexual intercourse is happening.

The amended definition would include situations in which a victim’s physical or verbal attempts to refuse sexual actions of another are ignored.

The bill has received support from the Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault & Human Trafficking, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Dept., and the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council, as well as several sexual assault survivors and advocates.

“HEA 1079 will help more sexual assault survivors get the justice they deserve for the crimes committed against them,” Republican Sen. Bohacek said. “I am proud to have shepherded this bill through the legislative process, and I hope that it continues to move forward.”

