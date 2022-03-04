Broadcast Times

Atlanta lawmakers consider task force for thieves targeting film and production houses

Atlanta Police Department and other agencies across the Atlanta metro would work together after millions of dollars in equipment have been stolen.
Equipment worth millions stolen from production company's. More than 30 company's reported...
Equipment worth millions stolen from production company's. More than 30 company's reported burglaries in 2021 with little progress in the investigation, but a new task force hopes to change that.(cbs46)
By Savannah Louie
Mar. 4, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta lawmakers are discussing a task force to clamp down on criminals targeting film and production companies across the metro, after dozens of businesses reported burglaries in 2021.

A resolution from Atlanta City Councilmember Michael J Bond proposed a task force with the Atlanta Police Department and other area law enforcement agencies to focus on the crimes hitting the film industry. The resolution could be approved as early as March 7. If approved, the task force would go into effect within 60 days.

Kalief and Charlene Legend own The Plug ATL, one of more than 30 production houses hit by thieves in the last year. Security camera video caught several people breaking into their Brookhaven building in December. The suspects stole $100,000 of video, audio, and lighting equipment in four minutes.

“It’s tough because we are a mom and pop, we do this through our own finances. It’s hard to recover,” said Kalief Legend.

The couple suspended operations. They have since reopened for business after spending thousands of dollars on better security and replacement gear.

Talk of the task force comes as local film and production companies report an estimated $3 million in losses from organized break-ins, and the film industry in Georgia hit a record-breaking $4 billion dollars in 2021.

“We don’t want to discourage production from coming to Atlanta. We feel authorities need to do a better job at protecting businesses in the industry,” said Charlene Legend.

Several leaders in the film and production industry believe the same thieves who hit The Plug ATL are responsible for more than 40 burglaries across the metro last year.

Mark Wofford, general manager of PC&E, said a unified response from law enforcement is essential to apprehend the criminals. PC&E was burglarized twice in 2021.

“I don’t think it’s easy for APD to communicate with DeKalb County Police, or Cobb County Police, or Smyrna – and the crimes were happening all over the place,” said Wofford. “It needs to be a cohesive and comprehensive response. It needs to cross jurisdictions because the theft does that.”

While these businesses may never see their expensive gear returned, they have discovered a new comfort in local lawmakers realizing their concerns.

