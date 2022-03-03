Broadcast Times

Zoning proposal would create road behind businesses across from Levis Commons

Some residents of Perrysburg Heights are concerned a roadway would cut into their community
The neighborhood south of the I-75/475 split near the Perrysburg water tower is known as...
The neighborhood south of the I-75/475 split near the Perrysburg water tower is known as Perrysburg Heights.
By Tony Geftos
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:04 AM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The neighborhood across from Levis Commons is called Perrysburg Heights. It’s bordered by businesses along Route 25. Now, some of those businesses are asking for better access.

“Individual businesses want to have a way their customers can get in and out of their property efficiently,” said Perrysburg City Councilman Tim McCarthy who is the chair of the zoning and planning committee.

The committee plans to present three similar proposals to full council, including a design that would draw an access road behind the businesses, nearly parallel to Route 25.

Residents once again packed council chambers on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, to voice their concerns during a committee meeting.

“Who’s to say then you’re not going to put commercial on the other side and just keep encroaching and encroaching?” asked Leah Ponce Delao, who lives in Perrysburg Heights.

“It doesn’t compel them to sell their lot,” explained McCarthy. “The city’s not going to take it.”

Bottom line, many residents want to preserve the character of the community they call home. They are planning to return to future meetings of full council as their elected leaders decide the future that could shape the edge of the neighborhood.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

