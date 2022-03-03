United Way of Adams County exceeds 2021 campaign goal

QUINCY (WGEM) - An organization devoted to helping those in need in Adams County reached, and even exceeded, its 2021 campaign goal.

So the United Way of Adams county hosted an event Wednesday to celebrate that.

Executive director Jeremy Wingerter said their goal was $1.1 million and they raised $1,137,815.

He told us why it is so important that they reach their goal and what they are able to do to with that money for those in Adams County.

“We give that money to support our 19 partner organizations. So, we partner with them to raise the money so they can focus on the services that they do. So it’s very important for us to meet our goal so that they’re able to continue the services that they do,” Wingerter said.

Meanwhile, The United Way of Adams county needs your help, too.

Right now, they are looking for volunteers to help prepare taxes.

