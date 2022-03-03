Tyler cyclists hope to restore Cotton Belt Trail bed for walkers, bicyclists

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Cycling has become a large part of life to those who live in Tyler. There have been additions to mountain bike trails, new bike lanes throughout the city, the Legacy Trail and more.

Cyclists are now working on discussions to possibly restore the Cotton Belt Trail bed that goes on south of Tyler.

“We have this trail that goes down toward Jacksonville and before it gets completely eroded away, we’d like to be able to get the grant money necessary to turn it into a usable trail so that people that live along the trail, Flint, Gresham, Bullard, and so on, can use this to get back and forth or just recreate away from the danger of the traffic on the roads,” said Greg Dahms, a local cyclist who attended Wednesday’s meeting.

More than a dozen cyclists and interested citizens showed up to the grassroots meeting that allowed them to talk about preserving the abandoned Cotton Belt Trail bed.

Robert Bergman, the committee chairman said, “Many of us have traveled all over the country and seen what is being done out there. We’ve done some things here, too, but they’re mostly in little, smaller areas where there are like loop trails. Five, eight, ten, twelve mile loops and those are great but to actually get out and connect to other communities and even connect that off to some really long rides if people would like to do that.”

Tonight the group talked about applications they need to fill out, the officials they’d need to go through, and what next steps could possibly be to enhance riding throughout the city and beyond.

“What we often do is, we’ll take rides from Tyler and we’ll go down to these other communities and we’ll stop along the way and eat or buy things ... and people from those communities, the same way,” Dahms said. “People down in Flint, Gresham, Bullard area that might want to come to Tyler on their bicycle or have something to do besides just riding around the community.”

A big part of their effort is to allow for a safe space for people to ride, walk, and run. Away from the busy streets, as many accidents have occurred between cyclists and cars.

“Everybody does the best they can but it’s hard with all the traffic that we have on the roads in Tyler,” Dahms said. “Especially it getting so congested going south of Tyler. There have been at least six or seven that I can think of with various degrees of injury in the last few years.”

Tonight’s meeting was just the start of their mission. To get involved or learn more you can visit the Tyler Mountain Biking page.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.