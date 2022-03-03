Proposed entertainment district in downtown Bowling Green raises concerns for some

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Open containers and being able to take your drink outside a bar in downtown Bowling Green is a possibility being discussed among city leaders.

On Tuesday, Bowling Green City Commission met to hear concerns over the proposed downtown entertainment district with many having more questions than answers, hoping to have those answered in the coming weeks.

“We want it to be a success for our businesses, we want it to be a success for our downtown partners, for our downtown property owners, and our future downtown partners and property owners,” says Brent Childers, Director of Neighborhood & Community Services in Bowling Green.

‘We feel that as long as we have a hand in it, and we’re able to express our concerns, and our you know, and things that we would like to happen in the downtown area, you know, hopefully, we can come to an agreement, some kind of a hybrid agreement,” adds Jim Sears with Morris Jewelry, a business on the square.

The talks for a proposed entertainment district downtown in Bowling Green have been ongoing since November, a 2016 state law allowed for these types of areas.

“We’ve really focused in on this central core arts and entertainment district to define where, where do we want this area because based on what’s already there. You see the Bowling Green ballpark you see Circus Square, you see SKYPAC, you see Fountain Square Park, so the main borders are going to be 11th and Chestnut down to Sixth straight,” adds Childers.

The entertainment district would activate an open container policy, but there would be restrictions.

“What it allows a person to do is to take a drink from a licensed premise, what we’re recommending is they put it in a cup. Now the cup is important, we are recommending a clear cup that we would approve the brand for, that would have a QR code,” says Childers.

Part of the discussion includes limitations on when entertainment district rules would be in place. They’re focusing on Friday and Saturday nights from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. But how exactly would the open container policy work??

“Sue gave the example, I go have dinner at 440, I’m going to go to the show at SKYPAC, I can have a drink with me as I walk down to the show at SKYPAC it’s about linking the licensed premises with the destinations, also added Childers.

And while many are excited about the possibility some businesses do have a few reservations.

“We were trying to address the cleanliness with the additional trash cans. We’re trying to address the safety with, you know, police patrols, we were trying to address the education with the QR code and public information and social media,’ explained Childers.

Those with the city say it is important to stress that this entertainment district will not be like tailgating.

The next work session will be held during the next city commissioners’ meeting on March 15.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.