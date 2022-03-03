Broadcast Times

Lawmakers push for ban on Russian oil and gas imports

Oil prices surge above $100 a barrel as war on Ukraine rages
Oil prices surge above $100 a barrel as war on Ukraine rages(MGN)
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden is facing calls from lawmakers to sanction Russian energy exports, as the conflict continues to develop in Ukraine.

White House Press secretary Jen Psaki said during an interview Tuesday, President Biden is considering “additional steps” to shore up oil. She noted he does not want to “impact Americans with higher energy and gas prices.”

On Capitol Hill, lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are pressuring the administration to act.

Calling for American Energy Independence, Sen. Roger Marshall (R-K.S.) is sponsoring a bill urging Biden to ban the U.S purchase of Russian oil.

“The number one sanction the president could put on Vladimir Putin is embargoed oil from Russia,” said Marshall. “If the if the European Union and America get together and say, look, no more oil from Russia, that’s what’s going to financially break him and stop this war right now.”

Progressive Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) rolled out his own legislation on the topic. His ‘Severing Putin’s Immense Gains from Oil Transfers (SPIGOT) Act’ also aims to impose Russian oil sanctions. He claims there is a “global addiction to oil” and instead wants to see a commitment to clean energy alternatives.

According to American Petroleum Institute CEO Mike Sommers though, oil is a global commodity, and every barrel will find a home.

“That oil will probably find its way into Asian markets or elsewhere in the world,” said Sommers.

Sommers says American companies are already choosing not to import from Russia in opposition to the war.

“I think a lot of what the president may be talking about now is happening voluntarily,” he said.

President Biden has warned the global economic pressure on Russia could end up hurting American consumers, especially at the gas pump.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Biden seeks $10B for aid to Ukraine, $22.5B for coronavirus
FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
Purdue Pharma, US states agree to new opioid settlement
FILE - This Tuesday, May 8, 2007 file photo shows the logo for pharmaceutical giant Purdue...
Kyiv shrines, memorials with powerful symbolic value at risk
FILE - The Monastery of the Caves, also known as Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, one of the holiest sites...
United Way of Adams County exceeds 2021 campaign goal
The United Way of Adams county exceeded their 2021 campaign goal.
Virginia teen honored during State of the Union as president pledges to lower insulin prices
Virginia teen honored during State of the Union as president pledges to lower insulin prices

GRETAWIRE

The United Way of Adams county exceeded their 2021 campaign goal.

Politics

United Way of Adams County exceeds 2021 campaign goal

Left to right: Lewie Stevens (Father), Therese Day Stevens (Mother), Tuli Stevens, Carly...

GRETAWIRE

Floyd County teen adopted from Ukraine shares view on country’s crisis

Downtown entertainment district

GRETAWIRE

Proposed entertainment district in downtown Bowling Green raises concerns for some

Members of Tyler cycling groups met Wednesday night to discuss possibly restoring the Cotton...

GRETAWIRE

Tyler cyclists hope to restore Cotton Belt Trail bed for walkers, bicyclists

The neighborhood south of the I-75/475 split near the Perrysburg water tower is known as...

GRETAWIRE

Zoning proposal would create road behind businesses across from Levis Commons

Fertilizer prices on rise

GRETAWIRE

Fertilizer prices on rise ahead of spring planting

Plan to create more natural pollinators in Dubuque parks could decrease maintenance costs
A proposed project from Dubuque city officials could see more bees and pollinators in local...
5 Star Stories: Memphis Heritage Inc. breathes new life to historic sites in the Bluff City
Overton Square in Memphis
Cape Girardeau City works on potholes following icy weather
When all the snow and ice melts it leaves behind a drivers pet peeve, that's potholes. Cape...