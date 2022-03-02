Broadcast Times

Fertilizer prices on rise ahead of spring planting

Fertilizer prices on rise
Fertilizer prices on rise
By Grant DeMars
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 12:20 AM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When it comes time to plant your springtime garden, water and sunlight will only get you so far. Like most things in 2022, when you head to your local lawn and garden store, you’ll likely find the fertilizer you use each year is more expensive.

Hillside Seed and Feed Owner George Sander said manufacturers are becoming more focused on procurement costs and depending on the fertilizer’s components, you could pay double.

That’s the case for fertilizers with urea.

“Depending on what they’re buying, prices are probably going to be up 20-30 percent on a lot of common fertilizers,” Sander said.

It’s not just flower beds or vegetable gardens getting pricier. For farmers, it’s entire fields and hundreds of dollars per ton of fertilizer. Some prices doubled from 2020 to last fall and have doubled again since then.

“In a year and a half timeframe, we’ve seen prices go from $350 to $400 a ton on up to $1,400 a ton now,” said Jake Martin who farms land near Andale.

Since the prices at which farmers sell their crops haven’t risen the same percentage as the input cost, it makes for a small profit margin. All they can do is hope for ideal weather, high commodity prices and good yields.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Plan to create more natural pollinators in Dubuque parks could decrease maintenance costs
A proposed project from Dubuque city officials could see more bees and pollinators in local...
5 Star Stories: Memphis Heritage Inc. breathes new life to historic sites in the Bluff City
Overton Square in Memphis
Cape Girardeau City works on potholes following icy weather
When all the snow and ice melts it leaves behind a drivers pet peeve, that's potholes. Cape...
Kentucky Senate passes income tax rebate measure
Jackson councilmen fire back after mayor accuses them of taking bribes

GRETAWIRE

A proposed project from Dubuque city officials could see more bees and pollinators in local...

GRETAWIRE

Plan to create more natural pollinators in Dubuque parks could decrease maintenance costs

Overton Square in Memphis

GRETAWIRE

5 Star Stories: Memphis Heritage Inc. breathes new life to historic sites in the Bluff City

When all the snow and ice melts it leaves behind a drivers pet peeve, that's potholes. Cape...

GRETAWIRE

Cape Girardeau City works on potholes following icy weather

GRETAWIRE

Kentucky Senate passes income tax rebate measure

GRETAWIRE

Jackson councilmen fire back after mayor accuses them of taking bribes

Erik Hite Foundation launches new program, teaching law enforcement officers martial arts and de-escalation tactics
Erik Hite Foundation launches new program, teaching law enforcement officers martial arts and...
Protesters gather in Butler County to stand against carbon sequestration pipeline
Carbon sequestration pipeline protest.
Sherman students have community learning day at animal shelter
Students gathered together to talk about their love for books and furry friends.