Cape Girardeau City works on potholes following icy weather

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - When all the snow and ice melts it leaves behind a driver’s pet peeve: potholes.

Cape Girardeau City Public Works says they are tackling the job.

“I try to avoid the potholes if I can,” April Jones, one driver said.

Jones said she’s often behind the wheel, driving with her family.

She shared that ever since the heartland was hit with ice and snow, she’s started avoiding certain routes with potholes.

“I’m afraid I’m going to mess up my car or pop a tire and I don’t really want to pop a tire, because popping a tire is like really expensive,” Jones said.

Cape Girardeau City Public Works Director Stan Polivick said his team is working on fixing the issue, but it’ll take some.

He explained up until a week ago, his division was shorthanded, and the last two winter weather events set them back almost a week.

“Then we’re behind on our regular work which would normally include 2 or 3 crews going out and doing pothole repairs,” Polivick said

He said roads that have already had defects, and areas with high traffic are more likely to see problems, and normally harder to fix.

“That’s the biggest problem. When there is already a problem or a defect with the pavement the snow and ice just aggravate that,” Polivick said.

Polivick said he understands drivers’ frustration, but asks folks to be patient as they fix pothole and messed up road.

“We’re out there, we’re trying, we’ll get to them as quickly as we can. It will probably be not as fast we they would like,” Polivick said.

Polivick said crews will continue to work on the roads this week.

