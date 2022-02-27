Sherman students have community learning day at animal shelter

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - As families across the state partake in the “Texas Reads One Book” program, one Texoma school found a way to incorporate what students are learning in the book to real life news.

Coming together in harmony to give back to the community.

“I love singing the songs, especially Rockin Robin,” said fifth grader Ellie.

The Neblett Knights Choir performed at the Sherman Animal Shelter on Saturday to show their support for the animals and for reading.

“We want the kids to have love for reading, a love for animals and a love for their community,” said Sandra Melton, library associate.

This year’s “Texas Reads One Book” selection was Dog Days by Karen English. And what better way to come together as a community then by reading together at the animal shelter.

“Who doesn’t want to pet a puppy while they read,” said Melton.

As families shuffled in, students gathered together to talk about their love for books and furry friends.

“This just shows them some ways that even as children, they can be part of the community and maybe contribute more as they get older,” said Priscilla Burns, music teacher.

This is Neblett Elementary’s fifth year participating in the book program and their first time doing it out in the community. Burns said it’s another way to make learning a little more memorable.

“I want them, most of all in addition to whatever they’re learning in class to be kind, to grow up to be kind to people and to look for ways to bring a smile to somebody else,” said Burns.

The students brought smiles and some belly rubs too.

