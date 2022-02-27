Protesters gather in Butler County to stand against carbon sequestration pipeline

BUTLER COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Protesters gathered Saturday afternoon in a snow-covered field to stand against a proposed carbon sequestration pipeline that would potentially be built nearby.

Navigator CO2 Ventures, a Texas-based company, wants to build one of the two proposed pipelines in the state. The pipeline would capture carbon given off by ethanol producers, liquefy it, and transfer it to central Illinois. There, it would be stored, rather than emitted into the atmosphere. The current proposal would span 1,300 miles across the state of Iowa, including the southern part of Linn County.

“I was notified through the mail that they were going to come through my property,” Duane DeGroote, a Butler County farmer, said.

DeGroote said in his 50 years of farming, a company has never come to him asking to use his land. His biggest concerns were Navigator using eminent domain to build the pipeline and what the project might mean for the future of his crop yields.

“It’s going to devalue the farm forever,” DeGroote said. “Wherever they dig, it won’t produce like it used to.”

Navigator CO2 would have to ask the Iowa Utilities Board for permission to use eminent domain. Currently, the company is asking people to voluntarily allow the company to build the pipeline on their land.

“We took the picture to bring awareness that affects a lot of people, not just people of Butler County,” Ted Junker, one of the event’s organizers, said. “We plan on sending the picture to the governor’s office.”

Junker said he and his wife came up with the idea for a protest along with a few other people. He doesn’t own land where the pipeline was proposed but does rent land on the proposed site. Having been farmers for decades, both DeGroote and Junker said they want to be good stewards of the land and say this isn’t the right project.

“All we’re doing is making a tree hugger in California happy thinking he’s saving the planet,” DeGroote said.

