Quincy ‘City of Refuge’ fund created

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy has historically been a place of refuge. That’s what a former mayor wants you to keep in mind as the conflict in Ukraine continues, and as one family says thank you with a gift of money.

Former mayor Chuck Scholz said 1,500 Quincyans sheltered more than 5,000 Morman refugees way back in the winter of 1838 and 1839.

Community Foundation chief executive officer Catherine Mecas said Daryl and Patricia Ward, who are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, were able to trace their family lineage back to Quincy where their ancestors took refuge during that winter.

That’s why Mecas said they created the City of Refuge Endowment Fund as a thank you.

“Hopefully, we can all identify with the need to help the refugee because even our own immigrant ancestors, that arrived here in Quincy, were helped by that same spirit of the City of Refuge,” Scholz said.

“And so this fund is going to provide social services, things like food, education, shelter to Quincy citizens in need as essentially a thank you gift for the good deeds our early citizens provided to their relatives,” Mecas said.

Mecas said this fund will be administered through their annual competitive grant program in 2023.

They, however, would not reveal how much the endowment was.

