FULL EPISODE: 2/27/22 Rep. Jake Auchincloss on the Russia-Ukraine crisis and the State of the Union

Washington, D.C. – Greta Van Susteren interviewed Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.), a former Marine who served in Afghanistan, about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the impact on the United States, President Biden’s State of the Union address, and the future of the Democratic party for Gray Television’s “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” airing Sunday, February 27, 2022. The program will also feature a discussion with Gray TV White House correspondent and senior national editor Jon Decker.

On Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine, Rep. Auchincloss said “President Putin has made a historic mistake. He has done more to unify NATO after the depredations of the Trump years than anything that could have happened in the West.”

When asked his advice on dealing with the crisis, the former Marine platoon commander said President Biden and NATO allies should not only sanction Russia, but also provide significant lethal and non-lethal aid to Ukrainian insurgents, wage information campaigns to show the Russian people “that their President is imbalanced and hallucinogenic and that he is going to severely lower their standard of living,” and “crush” the Russian oil and gas sector. “No more should the world be reliant upon Russian energy exports,” he added.

On President Biden’s upcoming State of the Union address and the challenges of addressing a divided country, Auchincloss said: “We have gotten the economy reopened, created more jobs in one year than in any other previous administration. But, of course, we still have problems. Of course, we still have divisiveness, especially when the former President is out there rooting for Vladimir Putin right now … Hard to be unified with a wing of the GOP that is actively rooting for a maniacal dictator to invade a sovereign democracy.”

Rep. Auchincloss interview excerpts are below.

Rep. Jake Auchincloss Highlights

Greta Van Susteren

Congressman, you’re a Marine. You’ve seen combat. Tell me, what advice would you give President Biden or any world leader at this point dealing with Russia and Ukraine?

Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.)

President Putin has made a historic mistake. He has done more to unify NATO after the depredations of the Trump years than anything that could have happened in the West. He has galvanized a sense of Ukrainian nationhood and he is going to learn I think the hard way that while wars are simple to start they are a nightmare to end and what the United States and our NATO allies should do is exacerbate the mistake that he has made to the fullest extent possible. What does that mean? That means, of course, sanctions and we can talk more about how comprehensive and coordinated they are, but the answer is they’re going to have severe effects on the Russian economy. But they also mean providing significant lethal and non-lethal aid to Ukrainian insurgents.

Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.)

In the medium term, it means that we should be waging information operations in the Russian homeland. The Kremlin tried to undermine our free and fair elections in 2016 and divide us as a people. It’s time that they got a taste of their own medicine. We should be bringing home to the Russian people that their President is imbalanced and hallucinogenic and that he is going to severely lower their standard of living. And then, finally, in the long term, we’ve got to crush the Russian oil and gas sector. No more, no more should the world be reliant upon Russian energy exports.

Greta Van Susteren

Would that mean that you would want to open up, for instance, the Keystone Pipeline here in the United States? Because that was, of course, one of the things that some people have been critical about, is that the White House was more agreeable to have the Nord Stream Two open and get online and then, of course, the Keystone Pipeline was shut down.

Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.)

Energy policy is like sailing in a windy, stormy ocean heading towards a distant objective. So right now we’ve got a North Star and we know that’s 100% clean energy. That’s geothermal, wind, solar, fusion. That’s where we need to get to. That’s not just good for the economy. It’s the fastest-growing job-creating sector. Not just good for the environment, it’s also this strategic asset as we’re seeing in these last few weeks. That’s where we’re trying to get to in the long run and that’s how we’re steering, but you’ve got to adjust for the wind and the waves. We’ve got to make sure that American consumers are not going to see much higher energy prices in a volatile energy market and that means working with OPEC, specifically Saudi Arabia, to expand oil production to offset a drop in Russian exports. That means working with our European allies to make sure they have access to natural gas exports. And if necessary, that should mean expanding U.S. domestic, probably more particularly about liquid natural gas and less about oil, but everything should be on the table.

Greta Van Susteren

All right. Natural gas, Russia has so much of it and Germany is so dependent upon it, and even the pipeline that goes from Russia across Ukraine, it’s $2 billion a year in transit fees to Ukraine. So Ukraine must like that pipeline too. So how do you tell these two nations that this is something we should do about Russia and their energy business?

Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.)

I don’t think we have to tell them. I think Vladimir Putin has just showed them.

Greta Van Susteren

When you think of the NATO Article Five, the Mutual Defense Agreement, I think traditionally we think of, if a tank comes over from one country into a NATO country, we’ll all join in and fight as part of our responsibility. But what about cyberwarfare? What if Putin in the next couple weeks does something to another nation in terms of some hacking that’s cyberwarfare? Do you think that would invoke a mutual defense?

Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.)

I do. I think President Putin launching a cyber attack against U.S. or NATO critical infrastructure is going to be met with a proportional response against Russian critical infrastructure, absolutely. And while oftentimes people give President Putin maybe too much credit for being some kind of cyber warrior, the United States is pretty darn good at this too. The NSA and Cyber Command can have the most sophisticated technology in the world to launch cyberattacks, and we will.

Greta Van Susteren

With economic sanctions, as you watch it cripple your country financially, a leader has to care to have it matter to the leader. And you’ve got Putin who is a billionaire yet he’s always been a government employee. How he got to be a billionaire is questionable. I mean, we’re all suspicious, of course. And he’s got a state-run media where the state-run media saying that we in the West, NATO, the United States that we’re terrible aggressors and they’re essentially trying to protect Russia from us. So how do economic sanctions, I’m sure that it creates some feeling of nationalism within Russia, so how do economic sanctions really impinge on him?

Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.)

When Muscovites cannot use their credit cards, as they cannot today, because the 10 biggest banks have been cut off from the financial system, when the cost of basic goods skyrockets, when good jobs in the aeronautics and marine and oil and gas sectors are gone because commodity exports have been withheld, when people cannot access the latest consumer goods because semiconductors are no longer being imported and so electronics cannot be created there.

Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.)

The Kremlin can’t lie about that. Russians are going to feel it and see it and that is going to be in the medium term destabilizing for Vladimir Putin. He’s an autocrat, but he does implicitly rely upon at least tacit consent from the majority of Russians for his rule. Now, we need to exacerbate that problem for him and that’s where information operations come in. We need to be using media and non-traditional means to convey to the Russian people that their President is isolating them and is going to ruin their kids’ future.

Greta Van Susteren

Turning now to the United States in terms of the impact of war. We’ve seen the grotesque pictures already about what’s going on in Ukraine, but what’s the impact here in the United States on Americans? I mean, the economic impact, how are we going to feel about this war?

Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.)

Well, I hope we respond as a nation the way our grandparents did the last time we saw conflict of this scale on the European continent, that was World War Two, and Americans of all walks of life rallied together and ensured that democracy would be safe on the world stage for the coming century. Now, we are not engaged directly in combat right now as Americans. Should Putin invade NATO territory, it would be incumbent upon us to defend that, and we will. We will honor our Article Five commitments. But Americans can still rally to our fellow democracy in Ukraine by supplying them with lethal and non-lethal aid. And by withstanding the volatility that may come with energy prices or other goods and services. Although, I think we are largely buffered from the extremes of that thanks to President Biden’s diplomacy and his work with OPEC.

Greta Van Susteren

This will be the President’s first State of the Union. He’s going to be speaking to the nation. What does he say or what do you want to hear him say about inflation? Because that’s something that all voters I think are paying a lot of attention to.

Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.)

First of all, that he and we in Congress understand that inflation is painful. It is taking a bite out of wage gains that this tight labor market has accrued to working and middle-class Americans. And for those who are on fixed incomes, it can be especially painful for groceries, rent, prescription drugs. Second, that we have a plan and we are not going all allow inflation to spiral the way that it did in the 1970s and ‘80s. Most particularly, through the Infrastructure Act and through the America Competes Bill, which is an investment in manufacturing and supply chains, we are going to expand the production of goods and services right here at home. Because, ultimately, inflation is a problem of too much money chasing too few goods. We are going to fix our supply chains and expand domestic manufacturing and get a handle on inflation this year and next.

Greta Van Susteren

What do you say about the Americans listening to the State of the Union in the next few nights who can’t afford gas in their car to commute to work? What’s the answer to that person?

Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.)

Investing in supply chains, boosting production here at home. But also, of course, is monetary policy. The Federal Reserve is indicating that we may see up to seven rate hikes in 2020 alone. That will be deflationary. There’s no question about it. It’s been 10 years of easy money for Wall Street. We’ve seen a lot of investors get extremely wealthy in that highly liquid environment, but now Main Street needs there to be higher rates to cool off inflation. And that’s what Jerome Powell and the Fed is going to deliver. And that’s going to have, I think, a direct and immediate impact.

Greta Van Susteren

We still do have a very divided country. We still have COVID. He promised COVID, a strategy during his campaign, fortunately the numbers are going down, but I’m not so sure a lot of people think he delivered on a COVID national strategy. And his poll numbers are frightful. They’re not poll numbers I’m sure that he likes. So how does he tell the country, “Suddenly this time I’m talking about unity. This time I’m going to do it even though I said it at inauguration and it didn’t quite work out so well”?

Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.)

This President when he took office inherited the worst crisis in our democracy since the Civil War, the worst public health crisis since World War I, and the most complicated economic situation since the end of World War II. He has made tremendous strides in the last 12 months. We have passed an Infrastructure Bill that eluded two previous Presidents. We have gotten the economy reopened, created more jobs in one year than in any other previous administration. But, of course, we still have problems. Of course, we still have divisiveness, especially when the former President is out there rooting for Vladimir Putin right now … Hard to be unified with a wing of the GOP that is actively rooting for a maniacal dictator to invade a sovereign democracy. So our goal right now and the President’s mission I think with this State of the Union is not to claim that all of a sudden everybody in America is going to agree on everything. That’s never been the case. It’s to say that we are a country that is fundamentally optimistic and that wants to engage in the politics of opportunity not a politics of grievance.

Greta Van Susteren

All right, the President wanted to get his second Infrastructure Bill passed. It didn’t get passed. It’s now being broken down into smaller pieces for consideration. But he’s running the risk that he’s going to lose the House and the Senate come the Midterms. So, how does he address that? What’s that going to do to his presidency?

Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.)

Well, you know better than I do that in politics a half a year is an eternity. So the press in the last six months has been writing the obituary of this administration, have been saying that the Democrats are going to get redistricted and reapportioned out of power automatically, well, that really hasn’t happened. Actually, redistricting has in general been favorable for Democrats. I think that we’re going to see the President’s poll numbers go up over the next six months. I think we’re going to see, especially with a strong State of the Union and with falling COVID numbers, that Americans feel more optimistic about the track this country is on. And I do think Democrats can hold the House and take the Senate. I understand the headwinds of history. It’s unusual for that to happen in a Midterm election of a first term of a Presidency, but these are unique times and the alternative is uniquely bad.

Greta Van Susteren

How come so many Democrats say they’re retiring? There’s an awful lot of Democrats that are not seeking reelection.

Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.)

I’m committed to helping Democrats keep the majority in 2022 and I’m optimistic about the future of this country and I don’t ascribe to this idea that we need to throw in the towel and recognize that, oh, we’re going to be in the minority for the next term.

Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.)

Is it going to be tough? Of course, it is. But this President and this Congress inherited an unprecedented set of disasters and we are working hard to make things better.

---

About Greta Van Susteren:

Greta Van Susteren is the Chief Political Analyst for Gray Media and host of Full Court Press. Ms. Van Susteren is a veteran of Fox News Channel, MSNBC, and CNN. Her prime-time Fox News Channel Show, “On the Record,” was number 1 in its time slot for 14 1⁄2 years. Before joining Fox News, she hosted CNN’s prime-time news and analysis program, “The Point with Greta Van Susteren,” and co-hosted the network’s daily legal analysis show, “Burden of Proof.” Her legal analysis for CNN’s coverage of Election 2000 earned her the American Bar Association’s Presidential Award for Excellence in Journalism. She continues to host the weekly 30-minute program “Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren” on Voice of America, which broadcasts exclusively outside of the United States.

About “Full Court Press” and Gray Television:

“Full Court Press” is a Sunday political show broadcast on all Gray Television markets and syndicated in leading cities including New York, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles covering 80% of the country. Gray Television currently owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 94 television markets, including the number-one-rated television station in 68 markets and the first or second-highest-rated television station in 87 markets. Gray’s television stations cover approximately 24 percent of US television households and broadcast approximately 400 separate programming streams, including nearly 150 affiliates of the CBS/NBC/ABC/FOX networks. Gray Television also owns video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo-Raycom, and RTM Studios, the producer of PowerNation programs and content. For further information, please visit www.gray.tv.

Lisa Allen serves as the Executive Producer of “Full Court Press,” and Gray SVP Sandy Breland is the Executive in Charge. Cary Glotzer, CEO of Tupelo-Raycom, is in charge of production.

