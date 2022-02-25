Knoxville-based airmen ready to mobilize amid Ukraine crisis

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Those stationed at the 134th Air Refueling Wing, based at McGhee-Tyson Air National Guard Base, stand ready to mobilize if the need arises, officials with the base said in a release.

“If called upon to serve, the Airmen of the 134th Air Refueling Wing are ready to respond at a moment’s notice in support of our federal mission,” said Lt. Col. Travers Hurst, 134th ARW executive officer.

The 134th ARW focuses on providing defense support through air refueling, combat operations and training. At this time, the 134th ARW has not been notified of immediate mobilization.

