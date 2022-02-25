Broadcast Times

Knoxville-based airmen ready to mobilize amid Ukraine crisis

Those stationed at the 134th Air Refueling Wing, based at McGhee-Tyson Air National Guard Base, stand ready to mobilize if the need arises.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Those stationed at the 134th Air Refueling Wing, based at McGhee-Tyson Air National Guard Base, stand ready to mobilize if the need arises, officials with the base said in a release.

“If called upon to serve, the Airmen of the 134th Air Refueling Wing are ready to respond at a moment’s notice in support of our federal mission,” said Lt. Col. Travers Hurst, 134th ARW executive officer.

The 134th ARW focuses on providing defense support through air refueling, combat operations and training. At this time, the 134th ARW has not been notified of immediate mobilization.

