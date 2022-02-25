Broadcast Times

Alachua County Public School employees could expect a pay raise and bonus

By Kristin Chase
Published: Feb. 25, 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Negotiators with Alachua County Public Schools and the Alachua County Education Association agreed on the largest salary package in the district’s history.

“We have very much heard the cry that teachers are not paid enough” said superintendent, Carlee Simon.

The package is more than 10.5 million dollars which doubles the previous record of 4.5 million.

The substantial bump comes from ESSER funding.

“We want them to understand that we understand what they’ve put in. We want to incentivize them staying and sticking this through” said Simon.

The pay bump will increase the salary of education support professionals by twenty-four cents an hour.

It will also provide a one thousand-two hundred and fifty dollar bonus for employees who worked during the first semester of this school year.

An important component of the salary package includes a one thousand dollar bonus for veteran teachers with ten years of experience.

“Some of them have been around and loyal and they are the experts in their schools. We do want to retain our most expert educators” said president of Alachua County Education Association, Carmen Ward.

One bus driver with Alachua County says this recognition will boost morale among employees.

“The board really has our interest at heart, they really work with us with the union. It makes people feel valued and that their jobs are valuable and that they are valuable as a person” said Nancy Mason.

The salary package will be sent to to public school union employees for a vote, and will also be discussed at the upcoming school board meeting on Tuesday.

If approved, employees should get the bonuses in their paychecks before Spring Break.

