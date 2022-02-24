Broadcast Times

Walton County’s infrastructure plans grow as its population rate soars

Spring Break is just a few weeks away and with that are some changes coming to Walton County.
Spring Break is just a few weeks away and with that are some changes coming to Walton County.(WJHG)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 12:08 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More people moving to any area is a strong indicator of opportunity and job growth.

Walton County is a perfect example of this.

“Walton County is experiencing some tremendous growth,” Walton County Planning Director Mac Carpenter said. “We’re one of the fastest-growing counties in the United States and in our vastly growing state of Florida.”

The Walton County School District plans to build two new schools to accommodate the growing numbers of families moving to the area.

“At one point that was going to be a high school and a middle school, but depending on their student demographics that they anticipate, they will more than likely refine those plans in the next two to three years,” Carpenter said.

Building new schools is only part of the county’s expansion plan.

“The County is looking at several regional stormwater facilities in South County and all of these will absolutely help improve the health of the bay,” Carpenter said.

The approval to install a new sewer system is another factor that will help improve water quality in the bay.

A state-of-the-art park and amphitheater are also on the agenda.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

‘Beauty and the Beast’ musical opening this weekend in Pascagoula
The musical "Beauty and the Beast" featuring choral students at Pascagoula High opens this...
Local League of Women Voters of Florida president wants minority voices heard
Some might know Cecile Scoon as a civil rights lawyer in Panama City and others might know her...
Administration addresses extended utility billing cycle, high billing prices in Alexandria
Sewage discharge station hinders plans for food trucks near Kahului Harbor
The area off Kahului Beach Road is where wastewater pumping trucks are allowed to discharge...
Multimedia storytelling highlights contributions of Black farmers, ranchers in East Texas
Winford Bowie

GRETAWIRE

The musical "Beauty and the Beast" featuring choral students at Pascagoula High opens this...

GRETAWIRE

‘Beauty and the Beast’ musical opening this weekend in Pascagoula

Some might know Cecile Scoon as a civil rights lawyer in Panama City and others might know her...

GRETAWIRE

Local League of Women Voters of Florida president wants minority voices heard

GRETAWIRE

Administration addresses extended utility billing cycle, high billing prices in Alexandria

The area off Kahului Beach Road is where wastewater pumping trucks are allowed to discharge...

GRETAWIRE

Sewage discharge station hinders plans for food trucks near Kahului Harbor

Winford Bowie

GRETAWIRE

Multimedia storytelling highlights contributions of Black farmers, ranchers in East Texas

Legislation aims to regulate third-party delivery drivers
People who order food on third-party delivery apps might soon see some changes in the people...
Locals look forward to old Kmart redevelopment in Quincy
K-Mart at 3701 Broadway in Quincy, Illinois
Some CS residents fear where they’ll go next as they get forced out of affordable housing
Linda Cotter has lived in her apartment on Foster Avenue in College Station for the past ten...