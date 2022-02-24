‘Beauty and the Beast’ musical opening this weekend in Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a tale as old as time and it’s being told this weekend in Pascagoula. Pascagoula High’s choral department will debut the musical “Beauty and the Beast” on Thursday night after months of planning and hard work.

At the last dress rehearsal on Wednesday, magic was in the air as the cast perfected their performance. Nicole Soto is cast as Belle and said trying to balance rehearsal with homework has been the biggest challenge.

“Rehearsals are really hard because you have to be there and stay late like at 8 or 9. It’s really putting pressure on us, but we got it,” Soto said.

Musicals aren’t easy to pull off and require lots of people and turning wheels. This production has a cast of 45 people and a stage crew of 12. William Lewis plays Beast and explained ownership of an auditorium and stage brings the actor confidence and enhances the overall experience.

“I believe the ability to be on a stage-stage and be able to encapsulate the room and not just an auditorium. It really the dynamics and it changes the performances,” Lewis said.

The musical will be performed at the district’s new $15 million Performing Arts Center, which opened in 2020. ‘Beauty and the Beast’ will be one of the school’s first major productions to be held there and they are taking advantage of all the technology the center features.

“In this production, we have the scenic projections,” explained Bowe. “It really enables us not to have to build a full set, we just have different pieces. The projections are just beautiful, and we are so excited. We have so many components that we didn’t have before.”

The show runs Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. each night. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online by visiting www.ShowTix4U.com or by calling 601-297-9022.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.