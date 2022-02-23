Broadcast Times

Legislation aims to regulate third-party delivery drivers

People who order food on third-party delivery apps might soon see some changes in the people...
People who order food on third-party delivery apps might soon see some changes in the people delivering their food.
By Brian Tabick
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People who order food on third-party delivery apps might soon see some changes in the people delivering their food.

A bill in the House and one in the Senate add regulations to drivers. It was a change Kurt Bean, owner of Bops Pizza on Blairs Ferry Rd, said needed to happen.

“We had to tell delivery drivers before that this was their job and making pizzas is my livelihood,” he said. “That’s my name on the line. The food has to be hot, it can’t be a mess,”

Chomp, a local third-party delivery company, agreed that drivers needed to be regulated.

“I think it’s better for the customers and the restaurants because they both want to make sure the food was taken care of,” said Adam Weeks, one of the owners of Chomp.

Weeks said it was problems he’d seen firsthand.

“We’ve had almost anything you can imagine, but yes, we’ve had a few instances with cigarettes, or someone who had someone in their car, or had a pet,” said Weeks. “Those are few and far between.”

This biggest part of the proposed legislation was the addition of contracts between the restaurants and the delivery company. That was something Bean has faced when it comes to some national companies.

“We have Grub Hub continuing to have our menu on its website, but they haven’t updated our menu in like three years. “Last week, someone ordered a meatball sub; we haven’t had that on the menu in years.”

At the end of the day, Weeks and Bean want the food being cooked at restaurants to make it to the customer in the best possible condition.

“That’s my name going out there,” said Bean.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Administration addresses extended utility billing cycle, high billing prices in Alexandria
Sewage discharge station hinders plans for food trucks near Kahului Harbor
The area off Kahului Beach Road is where wastewater pumping trucks are allowed to discharge...
Multimedia storytelling highlights contributions of Black farmers, ranchers in East Texas
Winford Bowie
Locals look forward to old Kmart redevelopment in Quincy
K-Mart at 3701 Broadway in Quincy, Illinois
Some CS residents fear where they’ll go next as they get forced out of affordable housing
Linda Cotter has lived in her apartment on Foster Avenue in College Station for the past ten...

GRETAWIRE

GRETAWIRE

Administration addresses extended utility billing cycle, high billing prices in Alexandria

The area off Kahului Beach Road is where wastewater pumping trucks are allowed to discharge...

GRETAWIRE

Sewage discharge station hinders plans for food trucks near Kahului Harbor

Winford Bowie

GRETAWIRE

Multimedia storytelling highlights contributions of Black farmers, ranchers in East Texas

K-Mart at 3701 Broadway in Quincy, Illinois

GRETAWIRE

Locals look forward to old Kmart redevelopment in Quincy

Linda Cotter has lived in her apartment on Foster Avenue in College Station for the past ten...

GRETAWIRE

Some CS residents fear where they’ll go next as they get forced out of affordable housing

Coast bakeries prepare for their busiest week selling king cakes
King Cake order from Cheeky Monkey in Biloxi.
Local restaurant closes due to supply chain shortages
Boomtown BBQ Company College Station opened in August 2020.
Pop-up shop highlights Black businesses in Jonesboro
The co-hosts, Morgan Wilburn and Antwanet Wade say they wanted to bring awareness to the many...