Broadcast Times

Iran returns donated vaccines because they were made in US

TV quoted an official in the country’s Health Ministry as saying Poland donated about a million...
TV quoted an official in the country’s Health Ministry as saying Poland donated about a million doses of British-Swedish AstraZeneca vaccine to Iran.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — State TV is reporting that Iran has returned 820,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines donated by Poland because they were manufactured in the United States.

TV quoted an official in the country’s Health Ministry as saying Poland donated about a million doses of British-Swedish AstraZeneca vaccine to Iran. But officials determined 820,000 of them were manufactured in the U.S.

It was decided the vaccine doses would be returned to Poland.

With more than 135,000 total deaths from COVID-19, according to official numbers, Iran has the highest national death toll in the Middle East.

Iran has relied on Sinopharm, the state-backed Chinese vaccine, but offers citizens a smorgasbord of other shots.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

GRETAWIRE

GRETAWIRE

Administration addresses extended utility billing cycle, high billing prices in Alexandria

The area off Kahului Beach Road is where wastewater pumping trucks are allowed to discharge...

GRETAWIRE

Sewage discharge station hinders plans for food trucks near Kahului Harbor

Winford Bowie

GRETAWIRE

Multimedia storytelling highlights contributions of Black farmers, ranchers in East Texas

People who order food on third-party delivery apps might soon see some changes in the people...

GRETAWIRE

Legislation aims to regulate third-party delivery drivers

K-Mart at 3701 Broadway in Quincy, Illinois

GRETAWIRE

Locals look forward to old Kmart redevelopment in Quincy

Linda Cotter has lived in her apartment on Foster Avenue in College Station for the past ten...

GRETAWIRE

Some CS residents fear where they’ll go next as they get forced out of affordable housing

Coast bakeries prepare for their busiest week selling king cakes
King Cake order from Cheeky Monkey in Biloxi.
Local restaurant closes due to supply chain shortages
Boomtown BBQ Company College Station opened in August 2020.
Pop-up shop highlights Black businesses in Jonesboro
The co-hosts, Morgan Wilburn and Antwanet Wade say they wanted to bring awareness to the many...