Broadcast Times

San Francisco, Arizona set to square off in Supreme Court over Trump immigration rule

The nation’s highest court will answer whether Arizona, and other states, can continue defending the rule where the Trump legal team left off.
San Francisco, Arizona set to square off in Supreme Court over Trump immigration rule
San Francisco, Arizona set to square off in Supreme Court over Trump immigration rule
By Peter Zampa
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - An immigration fight is making its way to the nation’s high court this week. The state of Arizona is squaring off with the city and County of San Francisco over a Trump-era immigration rule that would have made it more difficult for immigrants to get a green card.

“Any administration, any president, must follow the law,” said Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R-Ariz.).

Brnovich will be in the court Wednesday making his case to the conservative majority bench. Trump’s “public charge rule” said immigrants could not become permanent U.S. citizens if they relied too heavily on government assistance by utilizing food stamps, Medicaid, and other social welfare benefits. The rule was blocked in lower courts in 2020, months after its unveiling.

The Trump legal team was ready to take the case to the Supreme Court, but when he left office, the Biden administration stopped defending the rule. That is when the state of Arizona and others tried to step in to continue defending the policy. The question the court will have to answer is whether these states can pick up where the Trump team left off defending the rule.

“People have argued that it encourages sometimes illegal immigration if you provide those benefits, so the states have an interest here,” said Brnovich.

San Francisco was one of a number of jurisdictions that sued, arguing that the policy would make it too hard for immigrants to succeed in the U.S. San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu said the Biden Administration was right not to defend the rule.

“President Trump was proposing that we deny people benefits simply because they were immigrants. He was proposing, effectively, a wealth test,” said Chiu.

Chiu said with lower courts throwing out the Trump rule, and a new administration in office, there is no chance his policy will go into effect. Chiu believes these states intervening in the legal defense are simply trying to revive a hateful policy.

“Intervention, which is the theory of law that we’re talking about here that allows a party to step in for another party, it’s not unheard of. But we just don’t think in this circumstance that intervention is appropriate,” said Chiu.

Oral arguments are set to begin Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. A ruling from the court is not expected until the spring or early summer.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

New FDA-approved eye drops help with age-related blurry vision
The FDA recently approved Vuity eye drops that can treat age-related blurry vision.
Supreme Court will take case on refusal to serve gay couples
Visitors walk outside the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Feb....
War fears grow as Putin orders troops to eastern Ukraine
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Issues reported before California police helicopter crash
Officer Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran of the Huntington Beach Police Department, died when...
Harris acknowledges ‘real possibility of war’ in Europe
A Ukrainian National guard soldier guards a mobile checkpoint together with the Ukrainian...

GRETAWIRE

K-Mart at 3701 Broadway in Quincy, Illinois

GRETAWIRE

Locals look forward to old Kmart redevelopment in Quincy

Linda Cotter has lived in her apartment on Foster Avenue in College Station for the past ten...

GRETAWIRE

Some CS residents fear where they’ll go next as they get forced out of affordable housing

King Cake order from Cheeky Monkey in Biloxi.

GRETAWIRE

Coast bakeries prepare for their busiest week selling king cakes

Boomtown BBQ Company College Station opened in August 2020.

GRETAWIRE

Local restaurant closes due to supply chain shortages

The co-hosts, Morgan Wilburn and Antwanet Wade say they wanted to bring awareness to the many...

GRETAWIRE

Pop-up shop highlights Black businesses in Jonesboro

Students representing 48 teams competed in Coralville as the states main high school robotics...

GRETAWIRE

Robotics competition held in Coralville to spur kids’ interest in STEM

ISU union workers say administrators are ‘dragging their feet’ in contract talks
Illinois State University
Burlington puts the brakes on Old North End bike lane project
A Burlington committee did not approve a new bike lane set for the city’s Old North End,...
Montgomery residents voice concerns at crime prevention roundtable
Residents gather in the Chisholm Community Center.