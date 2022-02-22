Locals look forward to old Kmart redevelopment in Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy City Council is set to consider incentives that could pave the way for new retail development at the old Kmart property.

The doors at the 3701 Broadway location opened in 1971 and have been closed since January 6, 2019, but Mayor Mike Troup said that could change soon and locals said they’re glad to see the possibility of change coming.

Amy Anderson was doing some dog training in the old Kmart parking lot on Monday, while others like, Madison Brueck, stopped to get tacos.

These are just some of ways people have been using the vacant lot, but Anderson and Brueck said they’d rather see it filled again.

“I’d like to see a department store. Since Kmart has been gone, we’re really limited in choice especially for family shopping,” Anderson said. “Personally, I’d love to see a Target.”

“All we have is like Hy-Vee and Walmart, and stuff like that, and it would be more exciting to have a bigger retail area here,” Brueck said.

That could finally happen soon as the city’s Finance Committee and City Council is set to look over a resolution to authorize the city to enter a re-development and sales tax rebate agreement with a developer at a meeting Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Mayor Mike Troup said a retailer is expected to move into the building.

Vicki Harker said while she thinks these plans are a great idea, she wonders if it will just be another retailer that will struggle to find enough employees.

“Everywhere here is short-staffed,” Harker said. “So I worry about how that’s going to be for a new business.”

Still, Brueck said it could bring needed money back to the community.

“Sometimes it looks like it’s dying down, especially like with Quincy Mall and stuff, so having something more available to help with income would be good for Quincy,” she said.

Troup said existing plans call for the demolition of the former Ruby Tuesday’s restaurant adjacent to the old Kmart, and construction of a restaurant with a drive-thru and a few other outbuildings along Broadway.

He said if everything goes according to plan, the new space will be open by the end of 2023.

Approvals from both the city’s Finance Committee and City Council would allow the project to move forward.

The City Council meeting is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, at City Hall if you’d like to attend.

RELATED

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.