Robotics competition held in Coralville to spur kids’ interest in STEM

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The annual First Tech Challenge Iowa Championship matches were held on Saturday at Xtream Arena.

FTC is a robotics competition that helps children across the country expand and explore their interests in science, engineering, and math. This was the second day of the championship at the arena in Coralville.

The first day featured a check-in with the teams as well as an inspection and judging everyone’s robot. The second day featured teams competing their robots against each other in a variety of tasks, such as picking up and placing objects.

The competition featured 48 teams throughout Iowa with kids between grades 6 through 12.

